See the Complete List of Gifts Kate Middleton and Prince William Received in 2012

Just yesterday, we were amused by the list of gifts Queen Elizabeth had received in the past year courtesy of dignitaries for her Diamond Jubilee. Now, St. James’s Palace has released the full list of items given to Prince William and Kate Middleton during their whirlwind overseas tours in 2012.

Between a slew of shoes and clutches to a special chili sauce, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pretty much given everything you can imagine this year. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the items they received—both individually and together.

Duke of Cambridge: Tie, linen shirt, traditional Malaysian dagger, toiletries gift set, jacket and batik printed shirt, polo shirt, baseball cap, football

Duchess of Cambridge: Six pairs of shoes, two clutch bags, a traditional Malaysian dress, batik dress, batik sari, twin set of South Sea pearls, silk scarf, handbag, dressing gown, shawl, bag of paper stars, polo shirt and baseball cap

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: Photo album, two dressing gown robes and books, four commemorative ceramic plates, framed batik painting and two lengths of batik textile, chili sauce, honey, jewelry, Malaysian sari, pair of bamboo flutes

Check out more gifts the Royal Family received here and let us know what you’re most jealous of!