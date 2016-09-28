A Complete Kardashian Style Retrospective

Love ’em or hate ’em, the Kardashians’ style is studied, replicated, copped, copied, and analyzed around the world constantly. Over the past few years, members of the Krew have risen from, say, being Paris Hilton‘s sidekick (hi, Kim) into a squad of highly proficient and smart businesswomen who embody their individual brands. At the helm of those brands, of course, is personal style—and each sister’s nailed down her own aesthetic: Eldest sister Kourtney often opts for what we’ll call rocker-chic-sleek, while Kim has a well-documented affinity for sheer tops and insanely tight bottoms. Khloe—who used to wear, well, who the hell knows—is now a fan of the duster-coat-and-trousers look, while Kendall, a Kardashian by proxy, is obsessed with the model-off-duty routine, and Kylie has perfected the self-conscious-cool L.A. glamour that pretty much everyone on Instagram under the age of 15 is going for these days.

But if there’s anything we know, it’s that the Kardashians certainly haven’t always been this chic. Allow us to take you on a little wander down memory lane, to a place far, far away, in the land of California, where Keeping Up with the Kardashians was just a rando reality show, the Kardashian sisters were known as socialites, and Kitson was still a thing. Click through to discover what the Kardashians were like before they became what they are today.