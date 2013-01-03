First Look: The Complete Burberry Campaign Video Starring Romeo Beckham and Cara Delevingne

A few weeks ago, we were surprised to learn that the new face of Burberry was none other than Victoria and David Beckham‘s adorable 10-year-old son Romeo. Despite some folks’ confusion about Romeo’s age and the direction of the British brand, Burberry is clearly standing behind its unconventional choice, as the company just released the full Spring/Summer 2013 campaign video shot by legendary fashion photog Mario Testino, also starring Cara Delevingne, Edie Campbell, Charlotte Wiggins, Charlie France, Alex Dunstan and Max Rendell.

If you enjoyed the previous shots of Romeo in the brand’s iconic trench, there’s plenty more where that came from. The youngster is outfitted in a slew of metallic looks from the latest collection, and shows off his budding fashion prowess. In a previous release, Burberry chief creative officer Christopher Bailey stated that Romeo was “a joy to work with and really stole the show.”

Watch the full campaign above and let us know what you think!