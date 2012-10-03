StyleCaster
The Complete Anna Dello Russo for H&M LookBook, With Prices!

Laurel Pinson
by
Make your shopping selections now, ladies; jet-setting style maven (and Vogue Nippon editor-at-large) Anna Dello Russo‘s accessories collection for H&M hits stores tomorrow, October 4.

The collection includes all of ADR’s note-worthy staples: embellished sunglasses, statement-making boots, and — of course — gold, gold, and more gold jewelry. When we interviewed Dello Russo at New York Fashion Week back in September, she said that the collection was really based around Fashion Week and included all of the accessories any editor would need to make her wardrobe complete. She also said the reason she prefers “fashion” over “style” is because  “style is sometimes too conformist — it’s too much related to the people. Fashion is more freedom.”

Here, get a glimpse of every single items in her new H&M collection — all priced safely between $24.95 and $299. Which piece is your favorite?

0 Thoughts?
Anna Dello Russo is bringing her signature over-the-top style to H&M with an accessories collection set to hit stores on October 4.

The collection ranges from strappy gold shoes to elaborate, feathered headpieces.

Naturally, there's also a lot of gold involved -- especially when it comes to the jewelry in the collection.

Sunglasses, strappy heels, and a jewel-box clutch are just a few of ADR's signature pieces.

The collection was meant to feel like a traveling wardrobe for a fabulous, jet-setting dame, so of course, a glamorous suitcase is included.

Anna Dello Russo clearly operates on a "more is more" basis when it comes to her style aesthetic, so we're recommend stocking up on a variety of her accessories to get the full-blown ADR look.

Alligator-topped sunglasses, $49.99.

Chain-strap sunglasses, $49.99.

Gold sunglasses, $34.95

Ballet flats, $59.95

Fascinator, $149

Strappy shoes, $249

Ankle boot, $249

Shoes, $199

"Anna" necklace, $49.95

Necklace, $49.95

Necklace, $129

Necklace, $49.95

Bracelets from $34.95

Bracelet, $34.95

Belt, $129

Bracelet, $34.95

Bracelet, $34.95

Necklace, $59.95

Bracelet, $34.95

Bracelet, $59.95

Clutch, $99

Bracelet, $59.95

Bracelet, $49.95

Necklace, $49.95

Necklace, $59.95

Clutch, $99

Bracelet, $49.95

Suitcase, $129

Bag, $59.95

Beauty Case, $99

Thigh-high boots, $299

Boots, $249

Earrings, $24.95

Earrings, $24.95

Clutch, $59.95

Necklace, $59.95

Bracelet, $34.95

Bracelet, $34.95

Bracelet, $49.95

Earrings, $24.95

Earrings, $24.95

Earrings, $24.95

Earrings, $24.95

