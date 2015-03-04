The Irony: Bitching About Work Actually Makes You Worse at Your Job

Photo: NBC/The Office

There are certain things in life that are unavoidable: Rain, death, taxes, and bitching about your job. Even if you’re committed to what you do, odds are you’ve moaned and groaned at some point about your unfair boss, the colleague who never pulls his or her weight, how your salary’s a joke, the fact that the damn water cooler is always busted. However, if you want to excel at work, science suggests you might want to ease up on all that negativity.

According to new research in the Journal of Applied Psychology—via The Science of Us—it seems zeroing in on all the things that suck about your job can be a full-time job, leaving little mental energy left over for your actual job.

A team out of of Michigan State University conducted two surveys of full-time employees and found that workers who admit they spend more time grousing about work are more likely to end up feeling unfocused and unable to concentrate than their colleagues who suggested ways to improve things they weren’t thrilled about.

Basically, Johnson and his team make the case that people who are always pointing out problems are using up brainpower, which is apparently finite. “Such a constant state of vigilance is depleting,” the study authors wrote.

This doesn’t mean you should retreat at work and cease to ever point out things that are fundamentally problematic, but it probably pays to do it in way that’s constructive, offering a logical solution to the problem instead of making it sound like an overt complaint.

