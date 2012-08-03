Community Trend Spotting: Summertime Pleated Skirt

StyleCaster boasts a cornucopia of inspirational community members who share with fellow StyleCasters their inspirations, favorite products and a peek into their world. Each week, we spotlight one community member’s awesome taste, and how its influence is filtering into our own SC offices. Be sure to register as a user to upload your own top picks!

While browsing through the StyleCaster community page this week, we came across this gorgeous outfit posted by member, Elvie.

We love this gorgeous maxi skirt: There’s just something so sophisticated about pleats and the yellow color is very summery, especially combined with the bright blue button-up and statement necklace. The crisp combination has quickly become one of the in-office favorites, and we’re excited to give it our own spin before the summer’s over!

What do you think of this look? Do you prefer a long or short pleated skirt? Let us know in the comments below!