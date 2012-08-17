Community Trend Spotting: Simply Sweet In Soft Pink

StyleCaster boasts a cornucopia of inspirational community members who share with fellow StyleCasters their inspirations, favorite products and a peek into their world. Each week, we spotlight one community member’s awesome taste, and how its influence is filtering into our own SC offices. Be sure to register as a user to upload your own top picks!

We’re really into over-the-top feminine looks come this fall. Though we may not exactly be channeling some of our favorite mini beauty queens (á la “Toddlers and Tiaras”), we’re definitely not shying away from a huge load of whisper light pink, bows and girliciously bits and baubles.

That’s why we’re super into this look posted by StyleCaster member ora1612. We love the simple cut of the dress, combined with the texture up top and pleats below — all topped off with a hefty dose of arm candy and rings. A bow-topped clutch completes the look in a way that’s sweet without being too saccharine. We’ll be trying our hand at a similar look before the weather gets too cool!