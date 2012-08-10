Community Trend Spotting: Lovely In Leopard Print

StyleCaster boasts a cornucopia of inspirational community members who share with fellow StyleCasters their inspirations, favorite products and a peek into their world. Each week, we spotlight one community member’s awesome taste, and how its influence is filtering into our own SC offices. Be sure to register as a user to upload your own top picks!

Trying your hand at prints and patters can ware on the daunting side — especially if you’re testing animal prints for the first time. Sometimes, it’s tricky deciphering how to balance the busy pattern so you don’t get lost in the mix. That’s why we were especially stunned when we happened upon this awesome outfit posted by StyleCaster member, MissqaStyle.

We adore this leopard shift and off-white accessories palette. The unique shape of the clutch adds just the right amount of spice to an already wild pattern. Meanwhile, the pumps and undone hair keep the look sophisticated.