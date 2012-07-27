Community Trend Spotting: David Bowie Disco Divas

StyleCaster boasts a cornucopia of inspirational community members who share with fellow StyleCasters their inspirations, favorite products and a peek into their world. Each week, we spotlight one community member’s awesome taste, and how its influence is filtering into our own SC offices. Be sure to register as a user to upload your own top picks!

Well, as we previously discussed, the 1970s are coming back in a big way, and the community has been posting a lot of disco-fabulous looks. We were especially impressed with the above photo, posted by StyleCaster member Trinitysky, which features disco-worthy outfits that reminds us a bit of David Bowie (in the best way possible).

We’re super into the slashing detail of the girl on the left’s billowing blue blouse and the structure of the yellow dress is mind-blowing. Breaking up the color of the dress is a brown belt both cinches in at the waist and offers a welcome counter-point to the bold brightness of the dress. Plus, the hair? We can’t choose whose blow-out is better!