Vogue & Amazon Teamed Up To Help Small Businesses—& The Clothes Are Hella Chic

When those in the fashion industry are suddenly struggling due to the current pandemic, clothing-lovers and those who can afford to still shop might be unsure how to help or even which designers to support. Leave it to Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to create A Common Thread—an initiative to raise funds for those in the fashion community who have been recently affected. Directly from this initiative stems Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion, a digital storefront that gives small and medium-sized designers and fashion businesses the opportunity to reach Amazon’s large customer base—the type of audience they may have never had access to before. Of course, with Vogue at the wheel, you know that each of the clothing pieces offered are chic as hell, which makes supporting these designers easier than ever.

From gorgeous florals perfect for summer and oh-so classic neutrals for minimalist wardrobes to on-trend neon and even stay-at-home outfits, this digital storefront is packed to the brim with every kind of clothing for any kind of person. Whether you’re a die-hard bohemian or live for statement pieces, there’s something waiting for you in this collection of designers. If you’re financially able to treat yourself these days, take some time to shop these fashion businesses and help support an industry that could use a leg up right now. With the fate of Fall/Winter 2021 Fashion Week up in the air, now more than ever is the time to support your favorite smaller designers.

To give you a peak into the seriously cute offerings of this digital storefront, we rounded up some of our favorite pieces you can shop now. Even if it’s just for a photoshoot in your backyard, these pieces are sure to bring a little bit of fun and style to your summer wardrobe.

1. Jonathan Cohen Glenn Button Down Shirt

This is the type of button down blouse you can pair with your favorite high-waisted jeans or some flow-y culottes for when it’s unbearably hot outside. It’s definitely a summer must-have.

2. Morgan Lane Silk Pant

Are they pajamas? Are they pants? Consider these silky striped bottoms both. Comfortable enough to sleep or lounge in, but cute enough to pair with a cropped blouse and mules for an easy and chic look.

3. Batsheva Convertible Tiered Dress

Gingham for summer is always a must, but this tiered dress is particularly cute. Tiers are a major 2020 fashion trend, so go ahead and test it out with a classic gingham pattern.

4. Derek Lam 10 Crosby Ruffle Hem Blouse

Calling all boho-lovers. This ruffle hem top gives off effortlessly cool bohemian vibes while still looking polished enough to wear almost anywhere this summer.

5. Edie Parker In Bloom Earrings

If you’re in need of some cute jewelry for summer, these pink flower earrings should definitely do the trick. They’re unique enough to warrant loads of compliments, but simple enough to wear with almost any outfit.

6. Derek Lam 10 Crosby Ema Culotte

A classic pair of cream culotte pants are a summer wardrobe staple. Pair them with a cropped floral blouse, graphic tee or even a pastel cardigan. The possibilities with these pants are endless.

7. Hunting Season Mini Trunk Handbag

It’s hard to resist a cute bag, and this yellow mini trunk bag is high up on my list. The bright yellow packs a punch, but it’s still sleek enough to go with myriad summer outfits.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.