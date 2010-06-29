Comme Des Garçons Gets Wonderwood With New Unisex Scent

Image provided by Comme des Garons

Wood isn’t exactly something we associate with a girl’s beauty routine chances are it’s more the stuff of punch lines. So leave it to Comme des Garons to be subversive.

The avante garde Japanese label’s new scent, Wonderwood, sounds like it may be out of a late night pay-per-view hotel movie, but thankfully smells more like a woodsy trek rather than… um, a scandalous musk. It’s apparently the first of its kind, so if you’ve been in the market for some eau de forest, you’re in luck.

Earthy and pungent, Wonderwood integrates woody notes like patchouli and synthetic wood compositions with the essence of pine and sandalwood, rounded out with top notes of incense and nutmeg. The bottle is minimal and slightly off-kilter, which seems spot-on for the edgy high fashion brand.

To celebrate the brand’s newest unisex fragrance, the Brothers Quay made a short film. The subject of the stop motion piece is a man who loved trees more than words could say. You have to appreciate that level of dedication.

Wonderwood is available at Dover Street Market. $72 for 50ml, $96 for 100ml

