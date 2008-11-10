In 2005, H&M sponsored guest designer Stella McCartney for a design collaboration to be sold at H&M stores across the country for prices typical of the wallet-friendly mass retailer. On November 10th, 2005 I witnessed a woman climb on top of a shelving display, hoisting herself above a mosh pit of other women pawing and clawing at the hanging clothes. Said woman began to disassemble the Stella McCartney mannequin and pulled off the gauzy top—screaming at other women to, “Back the eff off!” as the security guards helped her down. True. Story. Women snatched up clothes that weren’t even remotely their size and began stripping to try things on directly in front of the floor to ceiling 5th Avenue windows. This is what I imagine David’s Bridal to be like during their $99 wedding dress sale. I’m confident that very shirt was put up on the eBay auction block that same night and sold for 400% of its actual retail value.

Since this scarring encounter, I have paid extra attention to the guest designers and the frenzy they unleash. The most recent designer to join the stable of H&M guest designers (which already includes Viktor + Rolf, Madonna, and Roberto Cavalli) is Comme des Garcons. The line already launched in Tokyo where people lined the streets three days in advance to get through the doors first. Meanwhile, Comme des Garcons for H&M is set release in stores stateside on November 13th.

Comme des Garcons is not foreign to working with outside contributors and have exciting collaborations with Louis Vuitton on the horizon. StyleCaster’s own Maisie Wilhelm mentioned Comme des Garcons and H&M’s symbiotic venture earlier this month while discussing Comme des Garcons’ designer Rei Kawakubo’s upcoming work.

The line itself is an accurate representation of Comme des Garcons’s aesthetic. Deliberately deconstructed with unexpected proportions punctuated with playful polka dots. (Sidebar: That alliteration was awesome.) When worn as a complete look, Comme des Garcons can push a typical consumers’ style comfort level; most people can’t pull off the below-the-knee parachute Bermuda shorts look. However, the pieces are bold and interesting as separates. They’re forward and slightly aggressive but the thoughtful tailored construction keeps the pieces approachable and grounded. I’d incorporate them into my most basic outfits of t-shirts and jeans to take them to a heightened level of forward style.

I wish everyone planning to head into H&M godspeed as they brave their opposites in the crowd of shoppers…