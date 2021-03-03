Excuse Me While I Wear These Commando Faux Leather Trousers With Absolutely Everything

I know I’m not the only one that feels a little bit over leggings these days, right? We’ve been wearing them for a full year non-stop; I can’t help but want to throw on something a little more legitimate in terms of pants every now and then! That said, I’m not exactly ready to return to my stiff denim, so until that time comes, I’ve found the perfect transitional pants to wear with everything for Spring 2021. Ladies and gentlemen, a round of applause for Commando’s Faux Leather Paperbag Pants.

If, like me, you spent all of last year in leggings and loungewear, you no doubt got excited at the possibility of diving into spring trends and transitional weather fashion. But don’t lie—how long before you felt too restricted in that uncomfy fit you’d been dreaming about wearing? I had my jeans on for all of one hour before I was back in cozy joggers!

That said, I don’t plan on looking like a slob forever, and on the few occasions I had to look presentable this winter, Commando’s Faux Leather Leggings were a game-changer. I threw them on with a sweater, blazer and boots, and boom! I suddenly looked chic, although I felt as comfortable as I did in my matching sweatsuits. Now, the brand’s new Faux Leather Paperbag Pants are here to give our springtime wardrobes the same perfect blend of style and comfort. Commando, I owe you big-time for these babies.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Please excuse my styling with slippers and mirror selfies; I just moved and my closet and tripod are both packed away who knows where! But I digress—when I saw the Faux Leather Paperbag Pants, it was love at first sight, so I didn’t hesitate to snag both the classic black and the neutral cocoa colorways. I knew the black would be a perfect wear-with-everything pick, and eager to lean into 2021’s chocolate brown trend, I thought the cocoa would be cute styled with a brown turtleneck. Spoiler alert: I was right!

I usually think of trousers as stiff, but these babies are made from Commando’s super-soft and hella-flattering faux leather, so they’re as comfortable as they are chic. Plus, I love the paperbag silhouette and option to really cinch in my waist with the leather belt! As a size 10 with a curvy bottom half, I went for the size Large (These run XS-XL) and though I definitely could’ve sized down for a more fitted trouser, I was happy with my choice and the overall relaxed look.

Allow me to give you some tough love: You don’t need to by any more leggings or sweatpants for the rest of the year. Trust me, we both know you’re set! That said, you do need some clothes you can actually wear in public, so these stretchy, soft and stylish faux-leather pants are a must-have. Comfortable and chic? I’m officially renaming these the Hannah Montana Trousers, because they’ve very much the best of both worlds. Commando, you’ve done it again!