Commando Has Officially Launched The Softest Bralette Of All Time

I am simply not the kind of girl who can just buy any old bralette. I’m a 34E with a short torso and high expectations, so if I’m ditching my underwire for the day, I want the experience to be worth what I lose in lift and support. That’s why I’m excited to rant and rave about Commando’s Butter Soft Support Collection and what I’d argue just might be the softest bralette on earth.

I go to Commando for everything from tights to shapewear to leather leggings, but the Butter Soft Support Bralette was the first bra option from the brand I’d ever tried. Who knew it would be love at first wear! Even though I’m over my early-pandemic wardrobe of constant sweatsuits, the one element of relaxed dressing I’ve vowed to continue indulging in is swapping my heavy-duty bra for a comfy bralette at least a few times a week. And honey, I’ve found a winner!

The Butter Soft Support range is made from a luxury Austrian modal blend—and you guessed it, it’s soft as butter. For real though! When the bralette is on my body it feels like I’m wearing nothing at all, yet the molded cups still give me a little support to make me feel like I actually got dressed (Am I the only psycho who doesn’t like the feeling of going braless??) without having to put on something super restricting.

After I was already head-over-heels in love with the bralette from this range, I nearly lost it when I learned of a tank top and bodysuit made from the same buttery-soft material. What more could a human being ask for??

Obviously, I had to get my hands on both, and I’ve been enjoying the tank just as much as the bralette, especially on warmer days when I can wear it on its own. As for the bodysuit, I have every intention of styling it up and wearing it out come summer.

No, we shouldn’t dress like we’re in April 2020 anymore (a.k.a. tie-dye sweatsuits and nothing else) but if last year taught me anything, it’s that comfort and style are not mutually exclusive. You can look good and feel good! As for me, I’ll be doing so in Commando’s Butter Soft Support range until a real bra is absolutely necessary.

With that, read on to shop all three Butter Soft Support pieces and experience a whole new level of soft.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Butter Soft Support Bralette

I’ve already hyped it up at length, but this bralette really is the greatest. Shop it in sizes XS-XL in shades Toffee, Cinnamon, Beige, White and Black.

Butter Soft Support Tank

This tank is an incredible layering piece, but I’m one to wear it on its own while lounging around my apartment. It’s got the same removable cups as the bralette, but with a much longer torso length, so we’re talking more coverage with the same buttery-soft feel.

Butter Soft Support Bodysuit

This bodysuit is the priciest piece in the collection, but in my opinion, it’s a sleeper hit. The trio of nude shades would be great for layering underneath sheer pieces for modesty, and the black and white options are just begging to be styled with wide-leg jeans or palazzo pants. Why be uncomfortable at happy hour when you can feel good and look cute?