Coming At You Live From State Of Style, Meet Our Influencers

We’re off to a great start here at our State Of Style Summit. We’ve got the budding fashionistas of the world in the same room as our established and beloved influencers, and the combination of the two is giving way to conversation that’s getting to the heart of the style industry.

We began with Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, co-founder and CMO of Gilt Groupe and Catherine Moellering, executive vice president of Tobe Report of Doneger Group. These two innovative ladies understand trends, consumers and the nature of e-commerce on a deep and comprehensive level.

What about the new mobile commerce phenomenon, you ask? Well, that’s becoming an important part of our generation’s consumer behavior as well. Not only can you shop online, but you can search for coupons, read reviews and encounter a large world of opportunities that make the shopping experience more interactive and thorough than ever before.

Moellering also has her eye on the teen or tween consumer, specifically the famed prom dress shopper. These little ladies try on 30 or so dresses before the commit to just one, and head to the Internet to find the best selection. So take note, if you’re heading into e-commerce, take those prom-going revelers into account.

One of our favorite tidbits from the Summit’s first session? Guys are turning up the heat and doing more spending than the gals! Wilson emphasized that men buy “more units per transaction, return less and convert from being a member to a customer faster than women.”

How ’bout them apples?

Stay tuned for more updates from the State of Style Summit! Join the conversation by tweeting @StyleCaster with the hashtag #stateofstyle and check out the livestream by clicking here.