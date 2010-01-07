Coming Up Roses: The Latest and Greatest Daily Mirror Looks From StyleCaster

In the image above, Rachel reminds us that it isn’t 23 degrees everywhere in the world — just the part we live in. She took this shot while sunning in Barbados during the holidays, inspiring us and making us jealous all at the same time.

Since we launched the new Daily Mirror feature, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the trends that our people are embracing. (We totally get it; you girls are cool and we should follow suit.) The last time we looked, you were parading your individual style up and down our pages. This week, you reminded us that blossoms can and should be winterized, mixed, and layered up even in the off-season. Take a peek at a few of our favorite floral looks.



Taylor Sterling



Wayfarers, boy blazer, booties… check, check, check. We aren’t sure if Taylor is on her way out the door for work or just getting home at sunrise from a night out. Either way, we want in. Call us!

Carol Han



Carol mixes her florals with spots on her scarf and stripes on her bag while sneaking into the kitchens of popular New York restaurants in search of fresh juice. We don’t quite understand why she does this, all we know is that we love the camel jacket that pulls it all together.

Carlin Ryger



Carlin channels her inner flower child with this floral romper, tousled golden locks, and bare feet. Naturally, she makes us want to run through a meadow and collect daisies.

Chanel Griffiths



Chanel stays warm in winter florals by layering a chic blazer and scarf over her dress. The black and grey hues perfectly balance out the red and magenta pops of color in the floral number.

Rodene Ronquillo



Rodene gives us a glimpse at a typical night out, perfect for running around the streets of L.A. If her bare arms and shiny hair don’t make you want to pack up and live the good life in Cali, we really don’t know what will.