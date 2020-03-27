These New Titles Coming to Netflix in April Just Made Staying at Home a Little Sweeter

There’s really never been a better time for Netflix to drop a bunch of new titles on the platform. The streaming giant revealed the following list of movies and series coming to Netflix in April 2020, and it’s honestly just the thing we needed to see during this time of increased streaming à la social distancing.

Thankfully, Netflix is not playing around this month. There’s a whopping selection of new Netflix Originals along with beloved blockbusters ready to make their way onto our television screens. That includes some picks that fit right in line with our best Netflix documentaries and comedy series‘ lists.

Read on below for a preview of the titles we’re most excited about, as well as the full list of titles to expect throughout the month.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

This tender coming-of-age film is based on the Stephen Chbosky novel of the same name. It follows a shy, precocious high schooler named Charlie (Logan Lerman) as he learns to stop hugging the walls thanks to siblings Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller). A stellar cast and an even sweeter tale.

Available to Stream on Netflix April 1.

Community: Season 1-6 (2009-2015)

Ah, Community. The sitcom where Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) got his acting start follows a group of community college students as they get “tutored” by a former lawyer without credentials. If you missed this gem when it aired, now’s your chance.

Available to Stream on Netflix April 1.

Django Unchained (2012)

A Quentin Tarantino standout, Django Unchained is finally landing on Netflix. The riotously gruesome, wryly humorous film features the formidable Django (Jamie Foxx), a freed slave, and his bounty-hunting comrade, Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) on a revenge mission to save Django’s wife.

Available to Stream on Netflix April 25.

The Social Network (2010)

Remember when The Social Network was the biggest of Mark Zuckerberg’s problems? Jesse Eisenberg plays an infuriatingly good Zuckerberg alongside his former friend and co-founder, Eduardo (Andrew Garfield). With their story, this telling feature film became the definitive moment that Facebook’s founder catapulted into a figure of popular culture—not just the web.

Available to Stream on Netflix April 1.

Despicable Me (2010)

Attention all streamers with kids at home: Despicable Me is *finally* coming to Netflix. But this isn’t just a moment of celebration for the youngins. Its minions are sure to bring joy to anyone.

Available to Stream on Netflix April 16.

Available April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Available April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Available April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

Available April 4

Angel Has Fallen

Available April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

Available April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Available April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Available April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

Available April 11

CODE 8

Available April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

Available April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

Available April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jem and the Holograms

Available April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

Available April 18

The Green Hornet

Available April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

Available April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

Middleditch & Schwartz: Dream Job

Middleditch & Schwartz: Law School Magic

Middleditch & Schwartz: Parking Lot Wedding

Available April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

Available April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Available April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

Available April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Available April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Available April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

Available April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

Available April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)