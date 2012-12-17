Coming Soon: Game Of Thrones Beer

Want to be cool these days, and you better have your own line of beer (just ask President Obama and the White House). HBO is set to capitalize on the trend, teaming up with Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown New York on Belgian-style beers based on themes and characters from its hit “Game Of Thrones.”

The first beer in the series is named Iron Throne Blonde Ale after the throne on which the King of Westeros sits, and will be released in late March in time to watch the premiere of Season 3 of “Game Of Thrones” on March 31. Three others beers, with unique flavors and names will follow (the second of which will be released in the fall).

In other words, start thinking of a drinking game now!