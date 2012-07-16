Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, More: Celebrities Take Over Comic-Con

When it comes to Comic-Con, most people have the wrong idea. Back in 1970, the four-day event was founded as the “Golden State Comic Book Convention,” which essentially brought every nerd in the world to San Diego in order to worship at the feet of the comic gods. But it’s a far cry from that these days.

Sure, part of the convention’s original geeky charm still remains, but it’s safe to say that has gone totally Hollywood. We’re talking red carpets, glam gowns and a whole lot of A-list celebrities.

There’s no other place in the world where you can witness the hottest trends in fashion coincide with the hottest trends in superheroes and the supernatural. Take a look back at the celebrities who hit the Comic-Con red carpets this year — from Kristen Stewart’s “Twilight” appearance to Michelle Williams and Mila Kunis’ Q&A — and be jealous you weren’t there to get in on the action.