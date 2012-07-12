Comic-Con 2012: Comic Book-Inspired Fashion

Today marks the opening day of the annual Comic-Con International! The San Diego convention has evolved into a popular mecca for comic book lovers to mingle and share their passion for the medium — not to mention dress up as some of their favorite characters.

Those of us in the fashion industry are increasingly feeling the influence of comics. DC Comics, for example, is building a legacy of fashion collaborations (past partnerships include Lanvin and Pierre Hardy). Designers are also sending comic-inspired looks down the runway. Contemporary footwear virtuosos Jeffrey Campbell and Giuseppe Zanotti have recently contributed to the comic craze with limited-edition footwear that incorporates a vintage pulp comic print and a snazzy Spiderman influence, respectively.

Even if you can’t join in on the fun in San Diego over the next few days, you can always flaunt your love of comic books with a plethora of fashion choices.

Take a look at the slideshow to see our favorite comic book-inspired fashion!