Comic-Con 2012: Comic Book-Inspired Fashion

Today marks the opening day of the annual Comic-Con International! The San Diego convention has evolved into a popular mecca for comic book lovers to mingle and share their passion for the medium — not to mention dress up as some of their favorite characters.
Those of us in the fashion industry are increasingly feeling the influence of comics. DC Comics, for example, is building a legacy of fashion collaborations (past partnerships include Lanvin and Pierre Hardy). Designers are also sending comic-inspired looks down the runway. Contemporary footwear virtuosos Jeffrey Campbell and Giuseppe Zanotti have recently contributed to the comic craze with limited-edition footwear that incorporates a vintage pulp comic print and a snazzy Spiderman influence, respectively.
Even if you can’t join in on the fun in San Diego over the next few days, you can always flaunt your love of comic books with a plethora of fashion choices.
Take a look at the slideshow to see our favorite comic book-inspired fashion!
The designer duo behind Aussie label Romance Was Born showcased Marvel-inspired graphic prints for Spring/Summer '12/'13.
Converse and DC Comics partnered to create these Wonder Woman sneakers for Fall 2012, available exclusively at Journey's.
Comic book inspiration went high fashion when 3.1 Phillip Lim showed these graphic prints for the Pre-Fall 2012 collection.
Designer Lisa Perry built on her love of pop art with a limited-edition collection of dresses using Roy Lichtenstein images. These two designs look as if they were straight from a comic.
Clothing brand Lazy Oaf has teamed up with Batman to create a capsule men's and women's collection in honor of forthcoming film The Dark Knight Rises. The collection will be released Friday, July 13th.
This tote from Modcloth is the perfect accessory for your inner super-heroine.
These Casadei shoes were produced exclusively for Luisa Via Roma and the FIRENZE4EVER 5th Edition "Fashion Super Heroes" event.
Jeremy Scott isn't one to shy away from the whimsical. For Fall 2012, the designer incorporated Simpsons graphics into his collection for a distinct comic book feel.
Giuseppe Zanotti will catch you in a web of luxury footwear with these Spiderman-inspired loafers for men.
Australian fashion designer Karla Spetic's A/W '12 collection "Heart" was sprinkled with pop art graphics reminiscent of a classic comic book.
The Jeffrey Campbell + Black Milk collaboration features the footwear label's signature Litas coated with artwork from an old pulp comic.
