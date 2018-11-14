Comfy-Cute Clothing That’ll Get You Through Any Thanksgiving Feast

Thanksgiving basically requires you to take food seriously. And it’s not just the grocery shopping, cooking, preparing or presenting. It’s the feasting. The devouring. The serious chowing down.
The kind of eating you do on Thanksgiving requires deep mental preparation and strategizing. It’s basically a competitive sport—and you want to dress for success.
An ideal Thanksgiving outfit does a couple things. First, it keeps you cozy all day long. Aim for something equal parts comfy and cute—you want to feel like you’re wearing pajamas all day long without looking like you’re wearing pajamas all day long.
Second, it keeps you from encountering that seemingly inevitable moment when you have to unbutton your jeans because you’ve eaten so much incredible food.
Let’s not beat around the bush here: You’re probably going to end up with a food baby, and that food baby is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, that food baby should inspire a sense of pride and achievement—because it indicates that you took full advantage of the feast laid before you.
You just have to, you know, prepare for it. (Do you really want to face a Sophie’s Choice situation where your only options are enjoying a final scoop of decadent mashed potatoes or forgoing that delicious scoop to respect the high-waisted jeans you’ve donned? No, you don’t.)
Ahead, you’ll find 23 items of clothing that will serve you and all your Thanksgiving feasting needs. These cozy Thanksgiving clothes are nice enough to wear to family get-togethers, snuggly enough to fill you with the holiday spirit and flowy enough to accommodate any food babies that may or may not appear.
Because the only thing on your mind this Thanksgiving should be how much delicious food you can possibly shovel into your mouth at a time (and how much you love your family, of course!!)—and your clothes shouldn’t get in the way of that.
Pin this for easy access to our entire roundup of comfy-cute clothing.
Textured-Weave Rustic Jumpsuit
You can wear this jumpsuit through all eight courses—and you can rest assured knowing you'll look damn cute the whole time.
Textured weave rustic jumpsuit, $70 at Zara
Photo:
Zara.
Cargo Pocket Taper Pants
Could these pockets possibly be used to stow backup dinner rolls for later? Yes.
Cargo pocket taper pants, $98 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Paloma Mini Dress
You could hide an entire side of mashed potatoes in the sleeves alone.
Paloma mini dress, $241 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Lazy Days Tunic
Basically the grown-up version of pajamas.
Lazy Days tunic, $108 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Serena Pullover
Stay warm, sport one of fall's favorite colors and accommodate your impending food baby—all at the same damn time.
Serena pullover, $98 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
All Natural One-Piece
Wearing a jumpsuit to a Thanksgiving feast is a total power move. Comfy? Check. Cute? Check. What more could you possibly ask for?
All Natural one-piece, $128 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Zoe Pullover
This cozy must-have is also available in millennial pink and rust.
Zoe pullover, $128 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Chill by Will Sam Top
Fit for your upcoming Thanksgiving feast—and your next workout.
Chill by Will Sam top, $122 at Carbon38
Photo:
Carbon38.
Gold Corduroy Set
Simplify your getting-dressed process even further by wearing a matching set.
Gold corduroy set, $410 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Marlena Mini Dress
Part shirt, part dress—all cute.
Marlena mini dress, $108 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Velvet Pleated Split-Leg Pant
These are hella sleek, and the elastic waist is a great way to avoid that begrudgingly-unbuttoning-your-pants-after-your-last-bite moment.
Velvet pleated spilt-leg pant, $395 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Palm Angels Striped Jersey Jacket
Basically the athleisure version of a robe.
Palm Angels striped jersey jacket, $690 at Net-A-Porter
Photo:
Net-A-Porter.
La La La Pullover
Not sure if this is a sweatshirt or a blouse—either way, it looks incredibly cozy.
La La La pullover, $128 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Laura Plaid Midi Dress
So stylish people won't even realize you're wearing it to hide a food baby.
Laura plaid midi dress, $195 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Motion Tank
Chowing down at Thanksgiving is basically a competitive sport at this point—dress for success.
Motion tank, $42 at Carbon38
Photo:
Carbon38.
Aspen Faux Fur Jacket
This fuzzy jacket might just inspire you to go for a post-feast walk. (To make more room for food, obviously.)
Aspen faux fur jacket, $168 at Carbon38
Photo:
Carbon38.
All Set Tunic
These lightweight layers transcend seasonality. Wear this one on Thanksgiving, and be sure to pull it out the next time you go on a seriously indulgent vacation.
All Set tunic, $68 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Perfect Cable Cowl Neck Dress
This whole-body sweater is here for you and all of your herculean eating efforts.
Perfect cable cowl neck dress, $268 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Varley Simon Sweat
Maybe you just went for a run. Maybe you just polished off a metric ton of casserole. This sweater certainly isn't going to tell either way.
Varley Simon sweat, $138 at Carbon38
Photo:
Carbon38.
Natoma Silk Joggers
Nothing says both "classy" and "fully prepared to be engorged" like these sleek silk joggers.
Natoma silk joggers, $149 at Carbon38
Photo:
Carbon38
Eyes on You Set
Look like the beautiful monochrome food destroyer that you are in this cozy matching set.
Eyes on You Set, $128 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Ribbed Jumper
This ribbed sweater will keep you comfy while you get this bread. (Literally.)
Ribbed jumper, $34.99 at H&M
Photo:
H&M.
Mountain Dreamin Popover
The perfect pullover for venturing into the cold—or staying at the table and feasting your heart out.
Mountain Dreamin popover, $168 at Carbon38
Photo:
Carbon38.