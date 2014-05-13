Editor’s Pick: The Comfiest Pair of Low-Rise Skinny Jeans Ever

We’re the first to say it: We love a good pair of high-waist pants. As women progress from the teenage years to the early 20s and beyond, our bodies change a lot, and sometimes a low-rise jean just doesn’t cut it (see: our treatise against the much-feared muffin top). But every now and then we come across a pair of jeans that’s so well-constructed and well-fitting that even the lowest of rises is a welcome detail. Behold: the Mavi jean.

Constructed of a denim that seemingly has the perfect proportions of cotton (98%) and elastane (2%), these are the comfiest low-rise skinny jeans we’ve ever laid hands on. They come in a variety of fun colors and prints, though we’re particularly partial to this light gray wash, which is perfect for Spring and looks sleek with everything from a chambray blouse to a badass black leather motorcycle jacket. (It doesn’t hurt that most of the styles come in at sub-$100, either.)

If skinnies just really aren’t your jam, Mavi also has a bangin’ boyfriend jean, which we’ve tried out and which is (if it’s even possible) even more comfortable than the slim pair.

Check them out: Mavi Alexa ankle jeans, $98; at Amazon

More styles at Nordstrom