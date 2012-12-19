Want: A Comfy LNA Tunic To Wear During Our (Many) Holiday Veg-Out Sessions

What: This super-comfy LNA tunic—the perfect piece to lounge around in during our holiday break.

Why: We’re headed out of dodge for the holidays, and as much as we’d like to veg out in our PJs all week, we’ll eventually need want to change into something more respectable when the entire family comes over to crowd around the dinner table. Luckily, this tunic is equally as comfy as it is cute (and just forgiving enough to warrant that second helping of pie).

How: Laying low at home? Throw this on over some casual fair isle leggings to get extra cozy. Reconnecting with childhood pals at the local bar? Toss it on over leather leggings and add a chunky beanie to give ’em a dose of your obvious downtown cool.

Eveleigh Tunic, $125; at LNA Clothing