11 Pairs of Cute Work-Appropriate Shoes That Aren’t Heels

Whether you’re completing your first summer internship or heading to the office where you’ve worked for years, your wardrobe isn’t complete without a solid pair of office-appropriate shoes. (Or two. Or 10.)
But for too long, we’ve treated “office-appropriate shoes” and “high heels” like they’re the same damn thing. In our quest to stock up on professional footwear, we’ve sought out booties with chunky heels or pointed-toe stilettos—neglecting the myriad pairs of flats that would (just as stylishly) get the job done.
No longer. No more blisters or achey knees. No more heels sinking into the grass or getting stuck in sidewalk grates. No more commuting in one pair of shoes and carrying another to change into at work. This summer, we’re sticking with comfortable work shoes—flats that offer the sleek professional look of a stylish pair of heels, with none of the discomfort.
Here, 11 pairs of comfortable work shoes that will keep you looking so stylish and professional your coworkers won’t be able to resist texting you on your lunch break just to find out where to buy them. And don’t worry, you don’t have to tell them it was our idea—we’ll keep your secret, and you can thank us later.
Topanga Peeptoe Sandals, $118
Summery, comfortable, and ethically-made. Plus, the open toe will put your pedicure front and center. Need we say more?
Tortoise Pool Slides, $20
I don't know what I love more—this rubber slide's bold print or its subtle matte finish. Regardless, if your office has a relaxed dress code, these shoes offer a cute, comfortable to partake in one of summer's biggest trends.
Pointed Slides, $124
These pointed-toe flats are somehow chic, casual, and corporate all at once. Pro-tip: If it's cold in your office, quickly slide these off and sneak into a pair of fluffy slippers. (Just don't tell your boss it was our idea.)
Cameron Slip-Ons, $100
Like sneakers, but nicer. What's not to like?
Steve Madden Krista Platform Sandals, $89
The comfort of a regular sandal, with the added height of a traditional heel. Wedges truly are the best of both worlds, and this pair will add an edgy touch to any summer office look.
Madewell Boardwalk Lace-Up Sandals, $60
Lace-up sandals are a staple of any no-fuss summer wardrobe. To switch things up, keep the laces low around your ankles—or tie them into neat, little bows.
Superga Women's Platform Sneaker Mules, $80
Looking to swap your go-to pair of heels for something a little bolder or more interesting? Try platform sneakers—specifically, platform sneaker mules.
Sam Edelman Calf Hair Loafers, $140
This leopard print loafer is the ultimate work-friendly, city-trendy shoe.
Scalloped Slingback D'Orsay Flats, $99
You don't have to worry about these slingbacks slipping off as you run from meeting to meeting. And how perfect is the scalloped edge?
