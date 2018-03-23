StyleCaster
12 Comfortable and Stylish Must-Haves for Spring Under $100

12 Comfortable and Stylish Must-Haves for Spring Under $100

12 Comfortable and Stylish Must-Haves for Spring Under $100
Photo: Yuna Park/SheKnows

If winter is all about bundling up in thick layers, spring should be about shedding yourself until you’re left with the only most comfortable and breeziest of pieces. In celebration of impending warmer temperatures, we’ve rounded up 12 stylish and easy pieces — all under $100 — that we can’t wait to wear in the coming weeks. Here’s a primer in how to get sartorially inspired by the sun.

This post was sponsored by DENIZEN® from Levi’s® jeans.

adidas Pink Gazelle Sneakers
adidas Pink Gazelle Sneakers


Even if you aren’t a regular gym-goer, you won’t want to take these kicks off.

$80 at Ssense

Photo: Ssense
A-Line Top With Collapsing Neck
A-Line Top With Collapsing Neck


A soft, stretchy top for those throw-on-and-go days.

$89 at COS

Photo: COS
DENIZEN® from Levi's® Women's High-Rise Denim Shorts


If you’re going to add a denim shorts to your warm-weather wardrobe, make it a pair with a trendy high waist. 

$19.99 at Target

Photo: Target
Everything But Water Baseball Cap


It functions exactly like a straw hat does, except it’s in an ultra-sporty baseball cap shape that you can wear from the street to the beach.

$38 at Everything But Water

Photo: Everything But Water
Retro Ribbed Bralette


This super-soft bralette with removable padding is guaranteed to be comfier than any wire bra you’ve ever worn.

$35 at Lively

Photo: Lively
Water Repellant Ruffled Jacket


What is spring without a rainy day or two? Stay dry with this hooded navy blue rain coat. 

$49.90 at Zara

Photo: Zara
Varsity Knit Sweater
Varsity Knit Sweater

Some bright yellow colorblocking will keep you on point when considering a nap in this soft cotton sweater.

$65 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories
Canvas Shoulder Bag


This sky-blue canvas carryall is perfectly roomy for all your daily must-haves.

$55 at Baggu

Photo: Baggu
Eliza Black Leather Sandals
Eliza Black Leather Sandals


Believe it or not, these sandals are bona fide “grandma shoes” that will carry you throughout the day without a hint of discomfort.

$79 at Naturalizer

Photo: Naturalizer
DENIZEN® from Levi's® Women's High-Rise Slim Crop


It’s got all the makings of the ideal cropped jean: It sits high on the waist, fits slim down the leg, and has Essential Stretch fabrication for comfy, all-day movement

$27.99 at Target

Photo: Target
Jumpsuit

This chic jumpsuit wears like a loose-fitting baby onesie for adults, and we’re not mad about it.

$34.99 at H&M

Photo: H&M
Quilted Reversible Jacket


Not only is this lightweight jacket a twofer — it’s reversible and floral on both sides! — but it's easy loop closures ensure you won’t feel strapped in.

$129.99 at Mango

Photo: Mango

