Comfortable Shapewear That Won’t Suffocate You This Wedding Season

While shapewear isn’t exactly the sexiest contender in the undergarments category, it’s arguably one of the most practical. While your lacy bra and matching panties undoubtedly look amazing when that’s all you have on, a slimming and comfortable shapewear get-up can transform your ensemble, and even give you an added boost of wardrobe-malfunction-proof confidence when you plan to take advantage of the four course meal and open bar in your slinky slip dress or figure-grazing bodycon. Shapewear not only has the power to suck in a bit of belly bloat, but it also smooths out the look cellulite and slims the areas of the body that you’d rather keep constrained (if you’re going for that look, of course). There are plenty of different varieties designed to target different concerns, ranging from tummy control tops to hip-slimming under shorts. Unfortunately, while these figure flatterer’s offer the ability to “suck you in,” the streamlined effect often comes hand in hand with major discomfort and cut-off circulation — two things that can put a damper on an otherwise fun night out, whether you’re attending a wedding or a formal work event where you don’t want your curves to be the center of attention.

Even if you’re not concerned with faking the illusion of a sleeker silhouette (because let’s face it, you look amazing regardless), shapewear also offers the off-label benefit of doubling as a wardrobe malfunction defense measure when you’re wearing a thigh-grazing mini or super-breezy summer dress that’s become blacklisted in your closet thanks to one too many Marilyn Monroe-esque mishaps on windy days. It’s basically an under armor wardrobe staple that just makes you feel more comfortable regardless of your sartorial concerns. With that being said, too-tight of shapewear can leave you waiting for the moment the night ends so you can rip of your corset-like undergarments for some relief instead of enjoying your evening out. Fortunately, we’ve found a few shapewear pieces that flatter the figure without cutting off your circulation. You’re welcome.

1. Yummie Cooling FX High-Waisted Thigh Shaper

Yummie is known for their super breathable shapewear designs that smooth and contour the figure without the pain and suffering. This pair of high-waisted shorts is a triple threat, offering breathable control for the tummy, thigh, and booty. The versatile, flesh-toned nude shade is perfect for wearing under a semi-sheer little white dress for added confidence or under a slinky slip dress for streamlined look.

2. Robert Matthew High Waisted Shaping Shorts

These ultra high-waisted shorts extend to just under the bust line with a hemline that hits your mid-thigh region for multi-purpose tightening. They’re designed with a breathable blend of nylon and spandex so your curves are controlled but you can still move without feeling restricted. This pair also features light boning for amplified slimming effect.

3. Yummie 3-in-1 Slimming Tank Top

If you’re just looking for an option to support the midsection and offer extra support for the gals, Yummie’s innovative 3-in-1 is a solid option for a sleek effect sans the suffocation. You can wear it in 3 different ways: with frontal panels for tummy control, one front panel and one back panel for 360 degree shaping or two back panels to smooth out love handles and muffin tops.

4. Maidenform Flexes Wear-Your-Own-Bra Singlet

This one-piece shaper is perfect for midsection, thigh, and bum support without marring a low or plunging neckline. As the title suggests, it’s also a great option for those who prefer to wear their own bra or have trouble finding upper-body pieces with a bust line that suits their cup size.

