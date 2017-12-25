17 Cute, Comfy Loungewear Items You Won’t Want to Take Off Until Spring

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with embracing the laziness prompted by winter and time off during the holidays. I am not (and never will be) the kind of person who feels obligated to leave my house every single day, and I’m 100 percent cool with it. What I’m not cool with is sinking into a rut where I wear the same dreary sweats and soft-yet-kinda-groady oversized tees and sweaters for 24 to 48 hours at a time. Frankly, even if no one other than my fiancé and the Seamless delivery person sees me, that’s just damn depressing.

IMHO, if you’re going to lounge, do it right—i.e. while wearing something unbelievably soft that lends itself to curling up and taking a nap but is still fucking cute. Yes, those clothes exist, and yes, they tend to involve elastic waistbands (get over it). They’re not pajamas, they’re not lingerie, and they’re not ugly. They’re often colorful, clever, adorably oversized, and frequently involve cashmere and drawstrings—all of which are objectively awesome things. Case closed.