17 Cute, Comfy Loungewear Items You Won’t Want to Take Off Until Spring

17 Cute, Comfy Loungewear Items You Won't Want to Take Off Until Spring

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with embracing the laziness prompted by winter and time off during the holidays. I am not (and never will be) the kind of person who feels obligated to leave my house every single day, and I’m 100 percent cool with it. What I’m not cool with is sinking into a rut where I wear the same dreary sweats and soft-yet-kinda-groady oversized tees and sweaters for 24 to 48 hours at a time. Frankly, even if no one other than my fiancé and the Seamless delivery person sees me, that’s just damn depressing.

IMHO, if you’re going to lounge, do it right—i.e. while wearing something unbelievably soft that lends itself to curling up and taking a nap but is still fucking cute. Yes, those clothes exist, and yes, they tend to involve elastic waistbands (get over it). They’re not pajamas, they’re not lingerie, and they’re not ugly. They’re often colorful, clever, adorably oversized, and frequently involve cashmere and drawstrings—all of which are objectively awesome things. Case closed.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Stay High Sommers Sweater

Stay High Sommers Sweater, $108 at Wildfox

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Sundry Sweatpants with Foil Stripes

Sundry Sweatpants with Foil Stripes, $108 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Mirage Spell Sweater

Mirage Spell Sweater, $180 at Wildfox

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Waffle-Knit Drawstring Pants

Waffle-Knit Drawstring Pants, $28.00 at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Sleep In Lou Sweater

Sleep In Lou Sweater, $220 at Wildfox

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Juicy La French Terry Pant

Juicy La French Terry Pant, $44.50 at Juicy Couture

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Slopes Knox Pants

Slopes Knox Pants, $114 at Wildfox

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Britta Robe

Britta Robe, $300 at Skin

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Ingrid Hoodie

Ingrid Hoodie, $120 at Skin

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Vacation Cozy Sweater

Vacation Cozy Sweater, $202 at Wildfox

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Monrow Spec Thermal Sweats

Monrow Spec Thermal Sweats, $135 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Knit Jersey Pajama Short

Knit Jersey Pajama Short, $ 75 at James Perse

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Ribbed Cashmere Leggings

Ribbed Cashmere Leggings, $425 at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Sundry Stars Sweater

Sundry Stars Sweater, $187 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Monrow Camo Waffle Cuff Sweatpant

Monrow Camo Waffle Cuff Sweatpant, $153 at Singer22

STYLECASTER | Cozy Lounge Wear for Winter | Olivia von Halle Missy Tracksuit

Olivia von Halle Missy Tracksuit, $1,495 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Loungewear Guide

Reve Lounge Set, $198 at Les Coquines

