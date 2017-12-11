StyleCaster
21 Comfortable Holiday Outfits That Are Still Chic

Photo: Isabella Thordsen

I don’t know about you, but when I talk about going home for the holidays, I mean going—and staying—home. As in, not venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

Now, that may have something to do with the fact that my family lives in Canada, and it’s often so frigid up there that you’d be nuts to go out wearing less than seven layers of clothing (not an easy packing task, lemme tell you), but even without the climate concerns, this time of year is your prime opportunity to curl up inside in the company of ample hot beverages, piles of cozy knitwear, and plenty of reading material. Which also means I prefer to avoid tight waist bands and any other restrictive clothing.

Sound appealing? Thought so. It’s easier to look like you’re ready to pose for an OOTD while also feeling like you’re in pajamas than you think. In the slideshow, see 21 seasonally-appropriate comfortable outfits you can get away with wearing indoors or out (though, needless to say, we highly recommend the former).

1 of 22
Photo: Yvonna Groom/StyleCaster

Photo: A Curious Fancy

Photo: Beige Renegade

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Cracked China Cup

Photo: Figtny

Photo: Fashion Individual

Photo: Daria Daria

Photo: Isabella Thordsen

Photo: At Fashion Forte

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Honey n Silk

Photo: Chloe Pierre

Photo: Rosewood Avenue

Photo: Prosecco and Plaid

Photo: Peeptoes

Photo: Park and Cube

Photo: Palms to Pines

Photo: Noholita

Photo: Josefin Dahlberg

