23 Pairs of Party-Ready Shoes You’ll Actually Be Able to Dance In

We all have those shoes in our closets—you know, the ones that are reserved for nights when you’ll be on your feet for, like, 30 minutes, tops? The ones with the treacherous stiletto heels or strangely constrictive straps or just-too-narrow pointy toes that unfortunately look too damn good on your feet to give up? Yeah, you know what I’m talking about.

But this holiday season, when the pressure to break out your party shoes is at a peak, I have a proposition: be a little nicer to yourself and prioritize comfort right up there with cuteness—at least when it comes to your footwear selection. With the block-heel trend coasting along right through winter, and the current plethora of “fancy” options, both OTT sparkly and super-sleek, there’s never been a better time to shop for low-heel pumps, mules, booties, and flats.

In the slideshow below, shop 23 pairs of shoes that won’t make you feel like you need an Uber to walk more than five steps. And if it makes you feel better, just take your pretty-but-painful shoes out of the box and keep them on a shelf for decoration—who says they’re going to waste?