23 Pairs of Party-Ready Shoes You’ll Actually Be Able to Dance In

by
Photo: Getty Images

We all have those shoes in our closets—you know, the ones that are reserved for nights when you’ll be on your feet for, like, 30 minutes, tops? The ones with the treacherous stiletto heels or strangely constrictive straps or just-too-narrow pointy toes that unfortunately look too damn good on your feet to give up? Yeah, you know what I’m talking about.

But this holiday season, when the pressure to break out your party shoes is at a peak, I have a proposition: be a little nicer to yourself and prioritize comfort right up there with cuteness—at least when it comes to your footwear selection. With the block-heel trend coasting along right through winter, and the current plethora of “fancy” options, both OTT sparkly and super-sleek, there’s never been a better time to shop for low-heel pumps, mules, booties, and flats.

In the slideshow below, shop 23 pairs of shoes that won’t make you feel like you need an Uber to walk more than five steps. And if it makes you feel better, just take your pretty-but-painful shoes out of the box and keep them on a shelf for decoration—who says they’re going to waste?

Love, Courtney by Nasty Gal Pageant Heel, $98; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Dorateymur Turbojet Loafers, $485; at Shopbop

Photo: Dorateymur

Kenna Block-Heel Mule, $395; at Loeffler Randall

Photo: Loeffler Randall

Willow Leather Pom Pom Heels, $495; at Frances Valentine

Photo: Frances Valentine

Decorative Buckle Boots, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Sienna Shoes, $272; at By Far

Photo: By Far

Aquazurra Monaco Embellished Suede Pumps, $795; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Aquazurra

Raye Camille Heel, $175; at Revolve

Photo: Raye

The Bacari Bootie, $535; at Stuart Weitzman

Photo: Stuart Weitzman

Sheldon Flat Mule, $275; at Sigerson Morrison

Photo: Sigerson Morrison

The Loafer Without Tassel, $188; at Neely & Chloe

Photo: Neely & Chloe

Nelson Boots, $200; at Matisse

Photo: Matisse

The Corto, $228; at M. Gemi

Photo: M. Gemi

Keen Mule x Anndra Need, $365; at Freda Salvador

Photo: Freda Salvador

Minna Parikka Glitter Star Bunny Loafers, $370; at Avenue 32

Photo: Minna Parikka

Sabrina Boot, $795; at Newbark

Photo: Newbark

Elira Pointy-Toe Wedges, $79; at Nine West

Photo: Nine West

Luciana Patent Leather Point Bootie, $345; at Perla Formentini

Photo: Perla Formentini

Rachel Flat, $130; at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Sol Sana Tilda Velvet Mule, $135; at Azalea

Photo: Sol Sana

Tabitha Simmons Hermione Glitter Ballerinas, $695; at My Theresa

Photo: Tabitha Simmons

Infinity Mules, $89.95; at Steve Madden

Photo: Steve Madden

Pointy Toe Suede Pumps, $213; at Genuine People

