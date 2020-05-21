10 Actually-Comfortable Face Masks That Won’t Get On Your Last Damn Nerve

Scroll To See More Images

If you told us at the beginning of this year that within a few months we’d be wearing face masks to the grocery store—and feeling frustrated when others did not—we would have never believed you. And if you went on to tell us that we’d also spend our precious free time on the hunt for comfortable face masks we could wear for long periods of time without wanting to rip our hair out, we would have laughed in your face. But here we are, folks. The year 2020 has been filled with surprises, and though we would have never suspected that we’d become people who casually shop for face masks online to help keep those around us healthy, that’s just today’s reality.

If you’ve been wearing face masks—which you definitely should be if you’re spending time outside your home!—you’ll know that they can start to get really uncomfortable after a while. Whether it’s the straps tugging at the back of your ears or fabric that doesn’t let you breathe, there’s often something that creates an issue. Taking your mask off when you get into the car is the new taking your bra off when you get home—but it doesn’t necessarily have to be. After some careful research, we found plenty of actually-comfortable face masks that are much less likely to get on your last nerve.

From adjustable straps to breathable fabric, these face masks are ready to make your life a little bit easier—while keeping others safe at the same time. Remember, though: These are not N95 masks, and won’t prevent you from inhaling the germs of others. They can allow you to protect others from your germs, so keep your distance and wear a mask if you’re out. Play it safe by covering your face, and shop the masks below to also keep yourself as comfortable as possible.

1. Adjustable Ear Strap Size

Each of these face masks has two adjustable straps that you can tighten or loosen in the back behind your head. This is perfect for those who don’t like having any straps behind their ears.

This pretty floral face mask features adjustable behind-the-ear straps. If you like having straps behind your ears but want to be able to tighten or loosen them to a comfortable position, this mask might be your new go-to.

2. Convenient Tie Straps

You can easily tie the straps of this pretty sage mask behind your head for an adjustable and comfortable feel. It also features an adjustable nose, too, so you can make sure your mask is fitted perfectly.

Not only is this face mask in the cutest floral pattern, but it also comes in an easy tie-back style. If you prefer to not have straps behind your ears, this is definitely a mask to try. Plus, these masks ship the next day, so you can get it delivered quickly.

3. Breathable Fabric

Not only are these simple cloth face masks ready to ship now (!!!) but they also feature two layers of cotton for maximum breathability. Rather than materials that make it hard for you to breathe while wearing a mask, cotton is a fabric that can actually help make it easier.

The face masks from LookHUMAN are made to be breathable and comfortable. The elastic ear loops can help keep the masks from falling off your face, so if this type of ear strap works for you, these lightweight masks might be a game-changer.

4. Structured Cut

Each of these structured face masks fits perfect to your face for maximum comfort. The elastic straps keep the mask from moving around while you talk or walk—and who can resist that summery floral pattern?

This set of three structured face masks has elastic ear straps and each is designed to not touch your face while you’re wearing it. If you’ve been having skin irritation, you might want to try this cute face mask pack from 8 Other Reasons.

5. Bendable Nose Wire

This face mask—featuring a lightweight nose wire that fits to your face—comes in an adorable Rifle Paper Co. fabric. It also has elastic ear straps to keep the mask in place while you run essential errands.

These washable and reusable masks come equipped with elastic ear loops, filter pockets and nose wire to help keep you safe and comfortable at the same. There are six patterns to choose from, too, so you can pick a mask that makes you smile.

