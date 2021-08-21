Believe The Hype—These Bras Are *Actually* Comfortable

Scroll To See More Images

Real talk, why do so many terrible bras exist? The bra market is definitely quantity over quality, with brands offering dozens of styles on loads of retailers when they’d be better off sticking to the one or two silhouettes that really work. Everyone’s chest is different, of course, so I can’t speak on behalf of all boobs everywhere, but in my eyes, these are the five most comfortable bras ever.

I’m currently somewhere between a 34F and 34G depending on any particular bra’s fit, so believe me when I say that I know what it’s like to struggle with uncomfortable underwire, too-skinny straps digging into your shoulders and strapless styles that drag your girls down. Finding a great bra shouldn’t be so hard! That’s why I’ve come to rely on reading customer reviews instead of brand descriptions—I want to shop based on the thoughts of the people buying and trying, not the ones looking to sell me something!

With this in mind, I figured it made sense for me to share mini-reviews on my five favorite bras of the moment, spanning everything from my everyday go-to to my loveliest lace option. I even threw in a strapless and a bralette, for good measure!

Below, read on for the deets on my five faves. I won’t judge you if you buy them all!

If You Love A Lacy Look

Behold, my current favorite bra, a surprise hit from Adore Me. I usually gravitate to the site for special-occasion lingerie, but their array of everyday items is equally good—and this beautiful bra is the kind of thing that makes me feel all dolled up on a daily basis. Available up to a 38D, the unlined, full-coverage cups are comfortable as can be, plus it comes with matching undies. There are twelve shades, but I’m living for this very on-trend green.

If You Want An Everyday Favorite

This has been my go-to bra for years now, and I’ve personally been every cup size from 34D-G, so I have quite a few options on standby for when my weight and chest size fluctuate! Simone Pérèle is a French lingerie brand that excels at creating gorgeous bras with great fit, and the Caresse is the most comfortable everyday bra I’ve ever come across. It comes in multiple colors, but I recommend starting with a black and a nude.

If You Hate Underwire (But Need It)

I tend to lean anti-underwire, but in all honesty, most of my bras have it. I like the look and support it offers, even if I’m not always crazy about the feeling! The latest launch from Victoria’s Secret, the VS Bare Infinity Flex Bra, is targeted at people who feel the same way—available in sizes up to 44G, it features flexible gel wires that don’t dig in, and the bra itself is meant to adapt its fit intuitively and move with your body.

If You Prefer Bralettes, Anyway

TBH, a year of working from home has me living la vida bralette—but finding one that’s comfortable and supportive has been tricky. My all-time favorite is Parade’s Scoop silhouette, available in XS-3XL plus three additional sizes for larger chests that feature thicker straps for more support. You can read a dedicated review on this bralette’s magic here.

If You Can’t Find A Decent Strapless

For so long, I suffered with strapless bras that were basically regular bras with the straps missing—and they never stayed up or felt good! Lately, bandeau-style strapless bras have been my jam. And I want the world to know it! This one by Aerie goes up to 40DD and has underwire on the inside underneath the lace, which helps give the girls more support than the usual uncomfy strapless silhouette. Plus, it’s almost always on sale!