7 Pairs of Editor-Approved Boots to Rock This Fall

While many are thinking of pumpkin spice lattes and their annual apple-picking excursions, as usual, we have fashion on the brain—namely the boots we’ll be wearing this fall.

The pairs from heritage British label Clarks are the latest to land on our radar, with a range that includes ankle booties, knee-high styles, and platforms. Fitting for any locale and occasion—whether you’re hitting the city streets of Chicago, Boston, or Philly, or planning a countryside fall getaway—they earn extra points for comfort. Here are seven pairs STYLECASTER editors are currently coveting.



Gelata Italia Bootie, $140; at Clarks

“I love a classic bootie for fall and this one hits on all notes—plus, its neutral color will work well with everything in my closet!”



Elipsa Dee Boots, $150; at Clarks

“I love a chunky-heel boot for fall, especially one with a lug sole for a little extra sturdiness. And while black boots tend to be my go-to once tights season hits, this rich brown would look even better with bare legs and some wooly socks.”

Breccan Myth Ankle Boot, $140; at Clarks

“I’m always on the lookout for affordable, fancy footwear, and these sleek little numbers totally fit the bill. I bet the stacked thermoplastic rubber heel makes for a particularly cushy ride.“

Barley Ray Boot, $180; at Clarks

“The past few seasons, I’ve stuck to boring black ankle booties, but these suede knee-high boots may change that. They’re begging to be worn with a calf-length dress.”





Nevella Devon Boots, $160; at Clarks

“I live in low-heeled boots pretty much the second the temperature starts dropping, and I love the toughed-up feel of this moto-style pair. It will add some edge to anything I wear them with, from skinny jeans to flowing dresses.“

Enfield Tess Smooth Leather Boot, $160; at Clarks

“I like that these are simple and no-frills, that the leather is smooth, and that they have a chunky heel that gives a bit of lift but isn’t over-the-top.“







Kendra Porter Boot, $140; at Clarks

“I love the shaft height of this boot—it’s much more on trend this season than it has been in the past. I also love that this shoe has a block-y heel rather than a thin stiletto—it’s very of-the-moment, not to mention, easier to walk in!”