30 Comfort Food Recipes from Healthy-Ish to the Downright Gluttinous

The holiday season is pretty synonymous with comfort food recipes. Find me a holiday party not serving some version of mac and cheese, or a Friendsgiving sans spinach and artichoke dip. Doesn’t exist! And the term “comfort food” itself is pretty on point: Upon shoving giant forkful of said hot and cheesy recipe into my mouth, I am instantly overwhelmed by a sense of happiness and peace. I do, in fact, feel comforted. (That being said, I did not feel very comfortable post-meal thanks to my lactose -semi-intolerance.)

So I went on a hunt to find comfort food recipes that are somewhat healthy and won’t leave me (or you) feeling ill post-meal. And for those lucky ducks out there with a fully formed tolerance to all things creamy and delicious, I’ve rounded up a few absolutely gluttonous recipes, too. Because what’s life without indulging in some of the most delicious ingredients mother nature has to offer?

These recipes are perfect for your Friendsgivings, your holiday potlucks, office shindigs and so much more. From cauliflower mac and cheese to Italian wedding soup, these recipes are just like a warm bear hug—but even better because they taste absolutely delicious.

Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

There’s nothing more comforting than a baked, cheesy pasta, like this recipe from The Pioneer Woman.

Beef and Barley Stew

We’re official in stew season and I couldn’t be more excited to test out this cozy recipe.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Donuts

Start off your morning the right way with this recipe.

Individual Chicken Pot Pie

I like the idea of an individual pie so I don’t go overboard on a regular-sized recipe.

Texas-Style Mac and Cheese

Doesn’t this photo want to make you lick your screen??? Delicious.

Cinnamon Buns

Iced topping is a requirement for this recipe.

Cioppino

Pair this recipe with a few slices of bread (for dipping, duh) and you’re good to go.

Skillet Pasta With Red Pepper Sauce and Eggplant

The perfect vegetarian comfort food recipe.

Quick Curried Veggie Brown Rice Bowl

This comfort food recipe is sneakily healthy but obviously delicious.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Breakfast Mousse

Chocolate peanut butter for breakfast? Count us in.

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

A mac and cheese recipe with all the flavor but without the guilt.

Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup with Noodles

This recipe had me at “creamy.”

Butternut Squash Soup

A simple yet very effective comfort food recipe.

Havarti Grilled Cheese with Sweet Bacon and Brown Sugar Pecans

If it’s dripping in cheese, we’re in.

Gnocchi Mac and Cheese

Because we could all use a few different types of mac and cheese at the holiday party.

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti

Don’t knock this recipe until you try it.

Chocolate Pudding Pie with Rum

What makes a comfort food recipe even more comforting? Booze.

Baked Eggs in Puff Pastry with Tomato

Everyone loves a good yolk breaking moment, and this recipe delivers.

Creamy Garlic Herb Mushroom Spaghetti

Creamy pasta is the ultimate mood lifter.

One-Pot Chili Mac and Cheese

If you couldn’t tell, mac and cheese varietals are a consistent theme in this recipe round-up.

S’Mores Marshmallows

Eat these babies plain or add them to hot chocolate for a truly decadent experience

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

A healthier version of regular chicken pot pie? Either way, we’re in on this recipe.

Three Cheese Skillet Nachos

Every good holiday party needs a killer nacho plate, like this recipe.

Dulce De Leche Cake

Impress your friends and family with this delicious cake recipe.

Prosciutto Eggs Benedict

Yes, even “fancy” food can be comforting too, like this eggs benedict recipe.

Ham and Potato Chowder

Potatoes are amazing in every shape and form, including as a soup.

Chicken Tacos

An easy weeknight meal that still provides all the flavor of your favorite comfort food recipes.

Hot Chocolate Pancakes

Definitely top this recipe with a few (or a ton of) marshmallows.

Chocolate Marshmallow Banana Toast

Dessert for breakfast? Don’t mind if I do.

Vanilla Mint Milkshake

Comfort food, in drinkable form.

A version of this article originally appeared in December 2015.