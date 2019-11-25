StyleCaster
Share

30 Comfort Food Recipes from Healthy-Ish to the Downright Gluttinous

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Comfort Food Recipes from Healthy-Ish to the Downright Gluttinous

by
30 Comfort Food Recipes from Healthy-Ish to the Downright Gluttinous
Photo: Giphy. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

The holiday season is pretty synonymous with comfort food recipes. Find me a holiday party not serving some version of mac and cheese, or a Friendsgiving sans spinach and artichoke dip. Doesn’t exist! And the term “comfort food” itself is pretty on point: Upon shoving giant forkful of said hot and cheesy recipe into my mouth, I am instantly overwhelmed by a sense of happiness and peace. I do, in fact, feel comforted. (That being said, I did not feel very comfortable post-meal thanks to my lactose -semi-intolerance.)

So I went on a hunt to find comfort food recipes that are somewhat healthy and won’t leave me (or you) feeling ill post-meal. And for those lucky ducks out there with a fully formed tolerance to all things creamy and delicious, I’ve rounded up a few absolutely gluttonous recipes, too. Because what’s life without indulging in some of the most delicious ingredients mother nature has to offer?

These recipes are perfect for your Friendsgivings, your holiday potlucks, office shindigs and so much more. From cauliflower mac and cheese to Italian wedding soup, these recipes are just like a warm bear hug—but even better because they taste absolutely delicious.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | stuffed shells

Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells

There’s nothing more comforting than a baked, cheesy pasta, like this recipe from The Pioneer Woman.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes

Damn Delicious

Beef and Barley Stew

We’re official in stew season and I couldn’t be more excited to test out this cozy recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | blueberry cream cheese donuts

My Name is Yeh

Blueberry Cream Cheese Donuts

Start off your morning the right way with this recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | individual chicken pot pie

Girly Girl Cooks

Individual Chicken Pot Pie

I like the idea of an individual pie so I don’t go overboard on a regular-sized recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | Texas style mac and cheese

The Defined Dish

Texas-Style Mac and Cheese

Doesn’t this photo want to make you lick your screen??? Delicious.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | cinnamon buns

Oh Sweet Basil

Cinnamon Buns

Iced topping is a requirement for this recipe.

STYLECASTER | Comfort Food

In Good Flavor.

Cioppino

Pair this recipe with a few slices of bread (for dipping, duh) and you’re good to go.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | skillet pasta

Elly Says Opa

Skillet Pasta With Red Pepper Sauce and Eggplant

The perfect vegetarian comfort food recipe.

STYLECASTER | curried veggie brown rice bowl

Eat Healthy Eat Happy

Quick Curried Veggie Brown Rice Bowl

This comfort food recipe is sneakily healthy but obviously delicious.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | Chocolate peanut butter breakfast mousse

My Name is Yeh

Chocolate Peanut Butter Breakfast Mousse

Chocolate peanut butter for breakfast? Count us in.

 

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipe | cauliflower mac and cheese

That Low Carb Life

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese

A mac and cheese recipe with all the flavor but without the guilt.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | creamy enchilada chicken soup

Rachel Cooks

Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup with Noodles

This recipe had me at “creamy.”

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | butternut squash soup

Gimme Some Oven

Butternut Squash Soup

A simple yet very effective comfort food recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | Havarti Grilled Cheese with Sweet Bacon and Brown Sugar Pecans

Foodie Crush

Havarti Grilled Cheese with Sweet Bacon and Brown Sugar Pecans

If it’s dripping in cheese, we’re in.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipe | gnocci mac and cheese

Gimme Some Oven

 

Gnocchi Mac and Cheese

Because we could all use a few different types of mac and cheese at the holiday party.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | baked cream cheese spaghetti

Damn Delicious

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti

Don’t knock this recipe until you try it.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | chocolate pudding pie with rum

Brooklyn Supper

Chocolate Pudding Pie with Rum

What makes a comfort food recipe even more comforting? Booze.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | Baked Eggs in Puff Pastry with Tomato

The View from Great Island

Baked Eggs in Puff Pastry with Tomato

Everyone loves a good yolk breaking moment, and this recipe delivers.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | Creamy Garlic Herb Mushroom Spaghetti

Pinch of Yum

Creamy Garlic Herb Mushroom Spaghetti

Creamy pasta is the ultimate mood lifter.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | One Pot Chili Mac and Cheese

Damn Delicious

One-Pot Chili Mac and Cheese

If you couldn’t tell, mac and cheese varietals are a consistent theme in this recipe round-up.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | s'mores marshmallows

Broma Bakery

S’Mores Marshmallows

Eat these babies plain or add them to hot chocolate for a truly decadent experience

STYLECASTER | comfort food | chicken pot pie soup

Gimme Some Oven

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

A healthier version of regular chicken pot pie? Either way, we’re in on this recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | three cheese skillet nachos

Two Peas and Their Pod

Three Cheese Skillet Nachos

Every good holiday party needs a killer nacho plate, like this recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | dulce de leche cake

Broma Bakery

Dulce De Leche Cake

Impress your friends and family with this delicious cake recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | prosciutto eggs benedict

Foodie Crush

Prosciutto Eggs Benedict

Yes, even “fancy” food can be comforting too, like this eggs benedict recipe.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipe | ham and potato chowder |

Love Grows Wild

Ham and Potato Chowder

Potatoes are amazing in every shape and form, including as a soup.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | chicken tacos

How Sweet It Is

Chicken Tacos

An easy weeknight meal that still provides all the flavor of your favorite comfort food recipes.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | hot chocolate pancakes

Broma Bakery

Hot Chocolate Pancakes

Definitely top this recipe with a few (or a ton of) marshmallows.

STYLECASTER | Comfort food recipes | chocolate marshmallow banana toast

Jelly Toast

Chocolate Marshmallow Banana Toast

Dessert for breakfast? Don’t mind if I do.

STYLECASTER | comfort food recipes | vanilla mint milkshake

Jelly Toast

Vanilla Mint Milkshake

Comfort food, in drinkable form.

 

A version of this article originally appeared in December 2015.

Tags:
share