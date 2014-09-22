Comedy Duo The SRSLY Girls on How to Deal with ‘Haters’ and Obstacles

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

All month, we’ve been profiling ground-breaking influencers like comedy-writer duo The SRSLY Girls, and in keeping with our motto, “Style to the People,” we’re thrilled that each amazing woman in our series is also bringing her insight to a rising star in her field. In this case, the SRSLY Girls met with aspiring comedienne duo Black & Yellow, made up of Alex Song and Rachel Pegram, who have begun to pave their way in the female comedy space at NYU.

The SRSLY Girls share their experience on dealing with haters and obstacles in the comedy space urging these two young female comediennes to have a positive attitude and perseverance. They urge the young girls to take risks when it comes to their comedy and push themselves as the world is their oyster. “Don’t be worried about failing because if it’s bad you can delete it,” Fiber shares.

Check out the video above to see what other inspiring words of wisdom the comedic duo has for Alex and Rachel, as they embark on their own path to success in the comedic space.

Production Director: Samantha Lim

Producer: Robert Vasquez

Videographers: Simba Productions