Come Party With StyleCaster at SXSW!

We know there are a lot of parties, showcases and panels that you’ll be hitting in Austin this week for this year’s SXSW Music Festival. But did you know that StyleCaster (yes, us!) is throwing a massive, all-day rager this Saturday, March 19th? Nope? Well now you know!

The line-up for this epic outdoor party includes headliners Dan Deacon, Pains of Being Pure at Heart as well as Heavy Hawaii, Diamond Rings, Dirty Beaches, Writer, Manhattan Murder Mystery and more! Thanks to event sponsors Wonderful Pistachios and Siggis, concert-goers will be treated to a one of a kind music experience.

Don’t worry folks this isn’t the first time that StyleCaster has put together an amazingly talented line-up before. If some of you recall, last summer StyleCaster and company held two house-packed concerts in New York City at Santos Party House that featured the likes of Au Revoir Simone, Beach Fossils and Miss TK & The Revenge. Not to mention that our annual Holiday party in December is starting to be a regular must-go-to event for some folks in the industry.

So, be sure to clear your schedules this Saturday, and get ready to party like its 2021 with the StyleCaster crew at Cheer Up Charlie’s in Downtown Austin!

Don’t forget to tweet at us (@StyleCaster) at the concert and be sure to include the hashtag “#AustinHTL” in your tweets! Who knows we might even hit you back and get you a drink (if of legal drinking age) at the bar!

StyleCaster Presents Hit The Lights

Saturday, March 19th, 2011 @ 1 PM

Cheer Up Charlie’s

1104 East 6th Street

Austin, TX 78702

All ages, 21+ to drink

RSVP: Rsvp@StyleCaster.com

Artists: Dan Deacon, Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Heavy Hawaii, Dirty Beaches, Diamond Rings, Writer, Manhattan Murder Mystery, Austra, We Are Enfant Terrible, Computer Magic, TV Girl and Superhumanoids