Combining Street Sweets with Fashion Week

No, my fellow fashionistas you aren’t hearing things. That really is the sound of an ice cream truck parked outside the tents! Michelle Williams, designer of the ’50s inspired line Quail, is for-going the runway and joining up with the Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream truck for this season’s NY Fashion Week. On September 11th from 2-4pm, the famous (and very yummy), organic ice cream truck will be making pit stops outside of Bryant Park and Milk Studios.

William’s tells WWD that the truck is “a great way for us to be where the action is.” Models will be clad in William’s latest line of Quail clothing taking orders from all those who wish to feed both their stomachs and their need for fashion. Besides, if you don’t finish your ice cream maybe you can persuade one of the models to eat it.