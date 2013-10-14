It’s hard to believe it’s already Columbus Day—doesn’t it feel like it was just July 4 ?

While Columbus Day isn’t quite as big a “let’s celebrate!” holiday as others, it’s known for some major sales (this is America, after all.)

To help you celebrate the discovery of great nation (and its love of all things retail), we’ve put together a list of 10 big Columbus Day sales to shop today. From discounts on designer merchandise, to fall sales reasonable enough to binge-buy, you’re not a real shopper if you can’t snag at least one thing.

ASOS: Up to 50% off select merchandise, including clothe, shoes, and accessories. Plus, there’s also a pretty killer “$18 and under” sale section.

Barneys Warehouse: Take an extra 50% off bags, 40% off women’s accessories, 50% off suits, and 40% off men’s accessories.

Bloomingdale’s: Bloomies’ annual sale allows shoppers to take 25% to 50% online and in-store, but ends tomorrow.

Forever21: Prices get even lower, as shoppers take an extra 50% off sale items with user code EXTRA50.

J. Crew: Extra 40% off final sale items in store and online with code EXTRA40.

Need Supply Co.: Take an extra 20% off sale items through tomorrow with the code EXTRA20.

Nordstrom: Shoppers score up to 70% off clothing, shoes, accessories, and more.

Target: Take up to 50% off furniture, home items, clothing, and more.

Topshop: Take an extra 30% off select items (the sale stuff is really cute, FYI!)

Urban Outfitters: Score an extra 50% off select sale items.