15 Can’t-Miss Sales to Shop This Weekend

Call it Columbus Day, call it Canadian Thanksgiving (and take it from us, the latter is less problematic)—whatever the case, this weekend involves some kind of national holiday, which for retailers means it’s an excuse to host sales. And since we’re knee-deep in fall shopping mode, we’ll happily take the bait. Below, you’ll find the best discounts around the web, from designer department stores to fast-fashion brands.

ASOS

Take up to 50 percent off select styles while supplies last.

Barneys Warehouse

The retailer is offering up to 40 percent off in additional savings on already-discounted merchandise through October 12. (Note that the discount applies in-cart.)

Bernardo

The shoe brand is offering free two-day shipping on Monday October 10 with code SHIP2ME.

Forever 21

The retailer is offering free shipping on orders over $21, plus buy-one-get-one-free sales on clearance styles with code BOGOFREE through October 10.

Gap

Take 30 percent off your purchase until October 8 with the code WANT at checkout.

H&M

The retailer is advertising up to 60 percent off more than 1,492 styles this weekend, plus free shipping through October 10 with the code 1681.

Kenneth Cole

Use code 1492 at checkout for 30 percent off sitewide and up to 60 percent off sale items through October 11.

Latigo

Take 15 percent off sitewide from October 7 through 11 with code 1492.

Lord and Taylor

Get 20 percent off full-price and sale items with code COLUMBUS at checkout, plus see the store’s sale landing page for special offers.

Macy’s

Take an extra 20 percent, 15 percent, or 10 percent off select departments through October 10 with the code FUN.

Nasty Gal

Get in on the biggest trend of 2016 (according to Google, at least) with 30 percent off select bomber jacket styles until Monday, October 10.

Old Navy

Take 25 percent off any order (30 percent off orders over $75 and 35 percent off orders over $100) through October 8 with the code ENJOY at checkout.

Puma

Get an additional 20 percent off sale items (sadly, that means the latest Fenty Puma by Rihanna drop doesn’t count), plus free shipping for orders over $75 until October 10 with the code COLUMBUSDAY at checkout.

Tibi

Tibi’s online sample sale ends tonight (that’s 11:59 p.m. on October 6, to be specific), so get in there fast to snag culottes, cashmere, and layerable slip dresses for up to 80 percent off.

Zadig & Voltaire

The French brand is hosting a Friends & Family sale from October 3 through 10, offering 25 percent off in stores and sitewide with code ZVFALL.