You Probably Don’t Have Today Off, so Here Are Some Columbus Day Deals to Cheer You up

Today is Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day, and while it’s an official federal holiday, unless you work at a bank, post office or other government position, you likely don’y have the day off (like our office, in fact). Fear not however, this ordinary Monday isn’t without its perks if you’re in the mood to refresh your fall wardrobe. There are plenty of Columbus Day 2019 fashion sales being held today, offering the perfect opportunity to splurge without facing the dreaded buyer’s remorse. Now that fall is officially in full swing, this means it’s a great time to stock up on cold-weather essentials and pricier investment pieces like a statement coat for winter, or that pair of luxe ankle booties you’re sure to be rocking all season long. We’re a little over a month away from the crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season, which means you should be prepared to brace yourself for the deal frenzy of the year.

However, if you’re looking for a low-key way to shop some mid-season scores, this relaxed shopping day is a great opportunity to indulge in some stress-free shopping before the annual holiday deal extravaganza takes over the internet next month. While many of these sales end tonight, some of them will be available to shop through the end of the week, giving you a bit of extra time to stock up your carts and save big on contemporary apparel, designer bags, on-trend shoes, flattering denim pieces, jewelry and accessories from some of our favorite e-tailers, including Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 and BaubleBar, just to name a few.

Mango

Mango is offering a generous 30% off their entire collection today only using the code COLUMBUS19 checkout. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on trend-forward investment pieces like a new coat for winter or knee-high boots.

Forever 21

Between October 14 through October 17, take 30% off select bottom and sweaters, including retro graphic tees and chunky knit sweater, as well as denim, skirts and leggings.

BaubleBar

For today only, BaubleBar is taking off 20% sitewide, including all sale items using the code EXTRA at checkout.

Anthropologie

For today only Anthropologie is holding two killer sales: take an additional 40% off already marked-down sale items in apparel, accessories, and home and take 20% off regularly-priced furniture and home decor items.

Urban Outfitters

For today only, Urban Outfitters is holding a flash sale with 50% off on hundreds of items, spanning from apparel, shoes, home + dorm decor and beauty.

Need Supply Co.

From now through October 21, Need Supply Co. is offering 30% off sitewide, including designers apparel, shoes and plenty of denim from contemporary and designer labels like Alexa Chung, Rachel Comey and Staud. No code is required.

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is offering a vast selection of “sale on sale” pieces, with plenty of brand new markdowns to take advantage of. Use the code SALE15 at checkout to redeem the offer.

Barney’s Warehouse

In honor of Columbus Day, Barney’s Warehouse has marked down almost the entire site (of already discounted designer items) to an additional 30% off.

Nasty Gal

In addition to 50% off sitewide today only, Nasty Gal is also offering 15% off all items in their Halloween shop to get you ready for the upcoming holiday. Use code TREAT15 to redeem.

