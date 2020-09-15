Colton Underwood’s Harassing Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed in Restraining Order Filing

More to the story. Colton Underwood’s texts to Cassie Randolph were revealed in her restraining order filing. Cassie, who won Colton’s final rose on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend on Friday, September 11.

In her filing, Cassie accused Colton of stalking and harassing her with text messages and placing a tracking device on the bottom of the back bumper of her car to follow her whereabouts, according to TMZ. (See photos of the tracking device here). She also claimed that Colton showed up uninvited several times to her apartment in Los Angeles and her parents’ house in Huntington Beach, California, including one time where he allegedly loitered outside her bedroom window at her parents’ house at 2 a.m. She listed the dates of abuse as beginning in June 2020 until most recently on August 16 through August 19. Though the couple announced their breakup in May after almost two years together, Cassie claimed in her filing that the two split in April.

A judge granted Cassie a temporary restraining order on Monday, September 14. The restraining order prohibits Colton from contacting his ex-girlfriend and orders him to stay at least 100 yards away from her home and workplace. Colton is scheduled for a hearing in October. “Since their breakup,” a written statement in the filing states. “Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts.”

In the documents, Cassie claims that when her brother saw Colton outside her window at 2 a.m. that one time, he confronted him, which led Colton to send harassing text messages to Cassie, her best friend and her younger brother.

In one alleged text message, which was sent from Colton to Cassie on June 27, the former Bachelor wrote, “…Because your a selfish person who isn’t ready to be loved. I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I’m sitting here feeling like a fool… You’ve hurt me beyond words… I’ve always done nothing but be there for you and you still disrespect me all the time.”

“What did I even do??” Cassie responds, to which Colton allegedly writes back, “You hid things from me and been so shady.”

Hours later, Colton allegedly texted Cassie again, writing: “I apologize for some of the things I said last night. I’m lost right now. I’m drowning.”

In another text message, Colton accused Cassie of spending time with an ex-boyfriend after their breakup. The alleged text read: “One such text reads in part, “I’m just sitting in bed trying to fall asleep wondering if the woman I’m madly in love with is having a good time with her ex. I have a million questions and all of them I don’t know if I want the answers to. My heart hurts a lot right now and I miss my best friend, my lover and the one person I never expected to lose.”

The restraining order filing, which also claims that Colton confessed to putting a tracker on Cassie’s car and using alias phone numbers to send her anonymous harassing texts, also alleges that Colton took “multiple walks a day” to Cassie’s apartment, where he would watch her. Cassie suspected this when Colton knew that her friend, Caelan, had visited her apartment.