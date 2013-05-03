Friday Shopping Break: 5 Wild Wedges You Need In Your Closet

Spring is finally here, and there’s no better way to celebrate than buying shoes, right ladies? We’ve perused the mighty Internet and pinpointed our five favorite and reasonably affordable pairs of bold, bright wedges that’ll add seasonal pops of color (and plenty of height) to any outfit without breaking the bank. Who doesn’t love that?

Click through the gallery above to shop our picks, which feature (just about) every color of the rainbow.

Happy Friday afternoon shopping!

MORE: 14 Fashion Tricks To Look Taller!