The Bold and the Beautiful: Colorful Spring Styles Shot by Jessica Bloom

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights visually exciting fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all by our unique collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain. 

Just in time for a warmer season, photographer Jessica Bloom and stylist Molly Drago take us on a psychedelic-chic journey through Spring’s most colorful pieces.  Browse our latest editorial story where bold designers like Missoni, Mara Hoffman, and Giuseppe Zanotti show us that bright is the new black.

Photographer : Jessica Bloom
Model : Isabella O. @ Wilhelmina & Jessica McManis @ RED
Stylist : Molly Drago
Hair : Anthony Payne
Makeup : Jessika Bekteshi
Pop Stylist/Set Design : Anna Holmes Hurley

Want to see if your original work on StyleCaster.com? Here’s more information on how you can be a part of the series! 

Dress, Mara Hoffman; Shoes, Via Spiga; Bracelets, Susan Alexandra.

Top & Pants: Missoni; Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti; Ring: Bliss Lau; Earrings: Elizabeth Cole.

Blazer: Missoni; Necklace: Dean Davidson; Earrings: Erickson Beamon Rocks; Bracelet: Alexis Bittar.

Top: Va Bien; Choker Elizabeth Cole; Necklace: Kendra Scott; Cuffs: Julie Vos; Ring: Bliss Lau.

Shirt: Missoni; Skirt: Milly; Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti; Necklace: Saint Vintage; Hat: Federica Moretti; Ring: Marlo Laz.

Top & Pants: Mara Hoffman; Sandals: L’F SHOES; Bangle: CG; Earrings: Dannijo.

Sweater: Milly; Shorts: Ashish.

Top: Artelier Nicole Miller; Necklace: Kendra Scott; Earrings: Dannijo; Bracelet: Kendra Scott; Cuffs: Dannijo; Ring: Alexis Bittar.

Dress: Sachin + Babi; Sunglasses:Mercura NYC; Bangles: Alexis Bittar; Bracelet: Iosselliani; Ring: Dannijo.

Top & Skirt: Leka; Shoes: Giulietta; Gloves: Carolina Amato; Necklace Bracelet: Iosselliani.

Shirt & Trousers: Lie Sang Bong; Shoes: John Fluevog; Earrings: Iosselliani.

