The Bold and the Beautiful: Colorful Spring Styles Shot by Jessica Bloom

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights visually exciting fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all by our unique collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

Just in time for a warmer season, photographer Jessica Bloom and stylist Molly Drago take us on a psychedelic-chic journey through Spring’s most colorful pieces. Browse our latest editorial story where bold designers like Missoni, Mara Hoffman, and Giuseppe Zanotti show us that bright is the new black.

Photographer : Jessica Bloom

Model : Isabella O. @ Wilhelmina & Jessica McManis @ RED

Stylist : Molly Drago

Hair : Anthony Payne

Makeup : Jessika Bekteshi

Pop Stylist/Set Design : Anna Holmes Hurley

Want to see if your original work on ? Here’s more information on how you can be a part of the series!