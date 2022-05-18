The Colorful Sneaker Trend Is In & White Shoes Are Officially Boring

Scroll To See More Images

I’m sure there’s a pair of white sneakers in your closet that aren’t looking so white anymore. Maybe they had one too many nights dancing on a sticky bar floor or kept you comfortable while you stomped around a music festival. They’ve stuck by you, they’ve been through the wash (more than once) and quite frankly, they’re getting a little boring. I’ve made the executive decision that white sneakers are so yesterday and that the colorful sneaker trend is here to stay. You don’t have to get rid of your Air Force 1’s, but maybe I can convince you to switch it up.

Initially, colorful sneakers are a bit daunting—it can be hard to justify spending money on what seems like a statement shoe when you’re looking for an everyday staple. I grappled with the same dilemma until I realized that colorful sneakers are an everyday shoe choice. Just because something is colorful or bold doesn’t mean that it can’t be a wardrobe staple.

There are two ways to ensure that your vibrant-hued sneakers will still be versatile enough to match most of your outfits. The first is by picking a color combo that compliments the majority of your closet. One glance at my clothes rack will tell you that I gravitate towards shades of blue and green. I could buy the craziest, most colorful pair of sneakers on the market and as long as they include blue or green accents, I’ll be able to build a color story.

The other tactic (which is much more fun), is going against the instinct to coordinate and choosing a primary color that matches almost nothing in your closet. This way, you’re treating your feet as your best accessory— the sneaker shade will act as your main pop of color and it won’t matter if they match perfectly. Having a passion for clashing fashion (otherwise known as maximalism) is cool.

I put the two-tactic colorful shoe theories to the test with two pairs of Birdies sneakers. I got the Roadrunner style because it’s the perfect combination of sleek and sporty which means that I can wear them with anything from leggings to a sundress.

The Roadrunner in Ultramarine

I love the combination of suede and nylon materials on this bright blue pair of sneakers. The small orange tab also gives the perfect additional color pop.

To start things off, I picked a vibrant blue pair of Birdies sneakers since they would be easy to pair them with the majority of my closet. Since these shoes only feature one shade of blue, they’re on the tamer side of colorful options. I love wearing mine with denim shorts and a crisp button down or a breezy sundress.

My second pick was completely out of my comfort zone in an all-over orange hue. Just as my theory predicted, while the bold color matched nothing in my closet it complimented everything.

The Roadrunner in Siren

While tangy orange may seem like a summer-only color, it also works great with neutral shades all year round. This pair is super comfortable so you’ll be able to wear them long-distance for a long time.

Keep reading for my top sneaker picks to add a little color to your step!

Panelled Low Top Sneakers

Blue and lilac is a rare color combination for shoes which makes it all the more valuable. Plus, it’s usually hard to find this pair of New Balance sneakers in stock—grab ’em while you can.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LV8

If giving up your white Air Force 1’s is unimaginable, ease your way into the color trend with this embroidered pair. The stitching will add a fun pop to your outfits without being too bright.

237 Panelled Low-Top Sneakers

New Balance was one of the first brands to hop on the multi-color sneaker trend. This platform pair has a great mix of summer shades and a thick white sole to balance them out.

Kinetic™ Breakthru Tech Lace x Alfred Sneakers

It’s never been so easy to be green! This pair of matcha green sneakers by SOREL is a part of the brand’s latest collab with Alfred coffee.