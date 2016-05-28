13 Colorful Instagram Accounts to Follow for When You’re So Over Minimalism

There’s no denying the appeal of the clean, simple Instagram shot. In fact, we’re betting avocado toast would’ve never secured its place in the hall of Instagram infamy if someone hadn’t thought to shoot it on a stark white table and jack the brightness levels all the way up.
But how many times can a girl really look at an obsessively arranged flat lay on Carrara marble before it becomes a little blah? (Full disclosure: I’m totally guilty of this myself.) Fortunately, there is an antidote: colorful Instagram accounts abound if you know where to look for them, and their aesthetics vary widely, so no matter your tastes—food, architecture, fashion—there’s something out there that will entice you to brighten up your feed.
Ahead, we’ve picked some of the best and brightest in the biz—and while we can’t guarantee they’ll break you out of your black-and-white habit, we’re certain they’ll inspire you to live at least a little more colorfully.
@teklan
Whether she's photographing stairwells, bookshelves, or hand mirrors, this Stockholm-based interior architect has an eye for the brighter things in life.
Photo: Instagram/@teklan
@sophlog
If your interests include flamingos, cupcakes, and technicolor dream houses, you've come to the right place. This Atlanta-based 'grammer is an instant pick-me-up.
Photo: Instagram/@sophlog
@cimkedi
Wait … are there really buildings that look like this? is something that will no doubt run through your mind once or twice while scrolling down this Turkish architect/photographer's feed. Field trip to Istanbul, anyone?
Photo: Instagram/@cimkedi
@somehoodlum
This artist has taken hip-hop memes to beautiful new levels, with impressive renderings of Kanye, Drake, Future, et. al as Beanie Babies, DJ Khaled as "Obi Anotha-wan Kenobi" and Donald Trump as Gucci Mane (complete with ice cream cone face tattoo). We dare you to get through this feed without tagging a friend.
Photo: Instagram/@somehoodlum
@monlinglee
How this architectural designer makes Washington, D.C. look like Candy Land is beyond us, but her blog, Color Index, is a consistent reminder for us to wear a little (or a lot) more color.
Photo: Instagram/@monlinglee
@jimmymarble
With fashion spreads, nature shots, and the occasional bit of nudity, this LA director/photographer's feed has something for everyone.
Photo: Instagram/@jimmymarble
@space.ram
Want to feel like a kid again? Take a gander through this Nickelodeon designer's Rainbow Brite feed.
Photo: Instagram/@space.ram
@witandvinegar
You know you're on to something when you can make dog treats look this good, so hats off to this California-based graphic designer, whose blog and book of recipes are constantly making us want to whip up something that looks as good as it tastes.
Photo: Instagram/@witandvinegar
@mattcrump
Ever wonder what the world would look like if it was painted by the creators of My Little Pony? Well, look no further: this globetrotting photographer turns everyday scenery into surreal, psychedelic works of art. Plus, his photos of ice cream, candy, and cupcakes look almost too good to eat. (Almost.)
Photo: Instagram/@mattcrump
@pinkmorro
While there's certainly an element of What's going on here? in this Barcelona-based art director's work, it happens to be just enough to keep us interested.
Photo: Instagram/@pinkmorro
@aelfie_
This Brooklyn-based rug and housewares brand has personality in spades—and some of the best prints in the game.
Photo: Instagram/@aelfie_
@lellopepper
In addition to the adorable handle, multi-hyphenate artist Elise Mesner has a knack for turning everyday objects—loaves of bread, heads of cabbage, wads of dollar bills—into weird and wonderful creations.
Photo: Instagram/@lellopepper
@confettisystem
It's CONFETTI! Need we say more?
Photo: Instagram/@confettisystem