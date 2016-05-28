13 Colorful Instagram Accounts to Follow for When You’re So Over Minimalism

There’s no denying the appeal of the clean, simple Instagram shot. In fact, we’re betting avocado toast would’ve never secured its place in the hall of Instagram infamy if someone hadn’t thought to shoot it on a stark white table and jack the brightness levels all the way up.

But how many times can a girl really look at an obsessively arranged flat lay on Carrara marble before it becomes a little blah? (Full disclosure: I’m totally guilty of this myself.) Fortunately, there is an antidote: colorful Instagram accounts abound if you know where to look for them, and their aesthetics vary widely, so no matter your tastes—food, architecture, fashion—there’s something out there that will entice you to brighten up your feed.

Ahead, we’ve picked some of the best and brightest in the biz—and while we can’t guarantee they’ll break you out of your black-and-white habit, we’re certain they’ll inspire you to live at least a little more colorfully.