Cute Sneakers Are the Underrated Must-Have Your Athleisure Wardrobe Is Missing

Sneakers are an athleisure staple that oft goes overlooked—unless you’re a sneakerhead, of course. But those of us who aren’t willing to stand in line at 4 A.M. just to get our hands on the latest Nike release tend to, well, ignore them—to fail to stock up on sneakers the same way we stock up on sports bras and leggings and honestly, even socks. The value of cute sneakers has fallen by the wayside, trumped, instead, by other comfy-cute basics. And anyone who understands the value of literally any other kind of shoe should know what a misstep this is.

No outfit is complete without a pair of shoes—both literally and aesthetically. Navigating the terrain of the world sans shoes isn’t a challenge I’d wish on anyone. And let’s be real, shoes are cute. Your dress looks better paired with statement-making stilettos, and your cropped trousers are truly complemented by the chunky cut of a Chelsea boot. The same goes for altheisure; nine times out of 10, your already-trendy ensemble is rendered even trendier by the addition of cute sneakers.

Not to mention, sneakers are probably the most vital element of any athletic outfit—if you intend to work out in it, that is. Lifting weights in open-toed shoes is poor form, and running on a treadmill in anything other than your go-to sneaks is straight-up ill-advised. Sneakers exist for a reason: They protect your toes and keep your feet in ship-shape, no matter what you’re doing. And cute sneakers exist for a reason, too: They protect your toes and keep your feet in ship-shape—while adding a little welcome flair to any outfit.

Thankfully, our go-to retailers have thoroughly gotten the memo on this one. A quick browse of your favorites will reveal that cute sneakers are available in spades online right now—especially cute sneakers of the colorful, retro-inspired variety. Whether you’re looking for the cherry on top of your go-to athleisure look, the ’90s accessory your super-retro wardrobe was missing or, you know, a pair of sneakers you actually want to work out in, your options are many. Scroll on.

Reebok Daytona DMX Sneakers, $158 at ASOS

Proof “cute,” “sleek” and “colorful” are far from mutually exclusive.

Puma Rs-0 Winter Toys Sneakers, $105 at ASOS

So fun you’ll be looking for excuses to wear them.

Adidas NMD_CS1 Primeknit W Sneakers, $124.95 at Adidas

Sneakers that are so efficient you don’t even have to tie them.

Pierre Hardy Trek Comet Chunky Sneakers, $238-$595 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Clunky, but veritably statement-making.

Reebok Blue and Pink Aztrek Sneakers, $48 at ASOS

The perfect ’90s-worthy addition to any ’90s-inspired closet.

Raf Simmons x Adidas RS Ozweego Trainers, $200 at Matches Fashion

These look like a bona fide work of art. Seriously, couldn’t you imagine these on a pedestal in some museum?

Umbro Rainbow Bumpy Sneakers, $99.50 at ASOS

Plays well with pink clothes. And yellow clothes. And blue clothes. And let’s be real, pretty much every other color, too.

Adidas Originals Pod-S3.1 Sneakers, $158 at ASOS

Because you can’t really go wrong with black sneakers—especially when those black sneakers come with a couple colorful details.

Bronx Multi Brights Metallic Suede Chunky Sneakers, $190 at ASOS

Colorblock sneakers with metallic accents and patterned laces? Um, sold.

Isabel Marant Kindsay Trainers, $413 at Matches Fashion

These are so pretty I’d probably stare at my feet all day if I wore them.

Puma Thunder Spectra Black Sneakers, $174 at ASOS

Because primary color-heavy palettes are always a good idea.

Asics Gel-Saga Sneaker, $90 at Urban Outfitters

Colorful and simple can certainly go hand in hand.

Flashtrek Sneaker, $980 at Gucci

Even Gucci’s getting in on the colorful-cute sneaker thing. (These are basically fashion-forward hiking shoes—I’m here for it.)

Puma Thunder Spectra Gray Sneakers, $120 at ASOS

Because gray sneaks are made better by pops of orange, yellow and blue.

Reebok Aztrek Sneakers, $40 at ASOS

Probably the most ’90s sneaker you’ll ever lay eyes on.

Adidas Originals Yung-1 Sneakers, $120 at ASOS

These shoes make it easy to slip into statement-making style.

Balenciaga Triple-S Low-Top Trainers, $895 at Matches Fashion

Pastel colors are definitely on the menu, too.

Adidas Originals Navy Metallic Falcon Sneakers, $100 at ASOS

Pink metallic, gold metallic, blue metallic and matte red—talk about a power couple (er, quadruple?).

Adidas Falcon W, $99.99 at Sneakerhead

Because suede looks better when rendered in cerulean, magenta and baby yellow.

Prada Cloudbust Sneakers, $750 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The kind of thing an alien would wear—well, the kind of thing a fashion-forward alien might wear.

Adidas Originals NMD R2 Sneakers, $65 at ASOS

These mesh sneaks are comfy, cute and colorful—are you sold, or what?

Adidas Originals White and Navy Falcon Sneakers, $100 at ASOS

Colorful without being over-the-top.

Balenciaga Track Low-Top Trainers, $895 at Matches Fashion

All kinds of layers on these Balenciaga sneakers—and every one of them makes the shoe cooler.

Fashion Sneakers, $39.99 at Zara

Cute enough to wear with (practically) anything in your closet.

Nike Air Max 90 Colorblock Sneaker, $110 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect understatedly colorful complement to any all-black athleisure ensemble you’ve thrown together.

Kendall and Kylie Colorblock Lace-Up Sneakers, $98 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Shout-out to Kendall and Kylie for offering us a sneaker that’s cute, comfortable and affordable—all at the same damn time.

Balenciaga Speed Sock Stretch-Knit Sneakers, $770 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The most popular sneaker of 2018—the Balenciagas that look like socks.

Karhu Aria Winter Pack Sneaker, $130 at Urban Outfitters

Pink and green used to be your favorite color combo—resurrect it.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Starland Low-Top Trainers, $336 at Matches Fashion

Colorful comes in delightfully washed-out tones, too.

