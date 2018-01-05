A Colorful Crossbody Bag is the Best Way to Brighten up Your Wardrobe (and Day)

One of the most challenging parts of being a stylish, successful, multitasking lady boss is trying to find a magical way to carry all the shit you need on a daily basis. Usually, there’s lunch or a snack, work stuff like a laptop, and your everyday handbag. The great thing about crossbody bags is that they’re almost as light and unobtrusive as a backpack, leaving your hands free and helping your outfit look even cuter.

Whether it’s winter and you’re stuck in a rut of neutral clothes or you’re just feeling fancy and want to add some color to your look, a bright little bag is the perfect option. Bold colors, fun shapes, and funky textures are what we’re finding with some of the newest crossbody bags on the market now.

If you’re itching for inspo on how to style this convenient bag (and some ideas on which to buy), click through the slideshow ahead to see what we’re loving right now.