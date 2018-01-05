StyleCaster
A Colorful Crossbody Bag is the Best Way to Brighten up Your Wardrobe (and Day)

A Colorful Crossbody Bag is the Best Way to Brighten up Your Wardrobe (and Day)

Photo: Getty Images

One of the most challenging parts of being a stylish, successful, multitasking lady boss is trying to find a magical way to carry all the shit you need on a daily basis. Usually, there’s lunch or a snack, work stuff like a laptop, and your everyday handbag. The great thing about crossbody bags is that they’re almost as light and unobtrusive as a backpack, leaving your hands free and helping your outfit look even cuter.

Whether it’s winter and you’re stuck in a rut of neutral clothes or you’re just feeling fancy and want to add some color to your look, a bright little bag is the perfect option. Bold colors, fun shapes, and funky textures are what we’re finding with some of the newest crossbody bags on the market now.

If you’re itching for inspo on how to style this convenient bag (and some ideas on which to buy), click through the slideshow ahead to see what we’re loving right now.

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Cuyana mini tassel bag

Cuyana mini tassel bag, $150 at Cuyana

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Colorful Crossbody Bags

Crossbody pouch, $295 at Loeffler Randall

Colorful crossbody bags: TOBI Harper black studded crossbody bag

TOBI Harper black studded crossbody bag, $58 at TOBI

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Stella & Dot Covet Sunday bag

Stella & Dot Covet Sunday bag, $248 at Stella & Dot

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Cuyana crossbody pouch

Cuyana crossbody pouch, $115 at Cuyana

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: TOBI Urban Expressions Emilia terracotta snake skin embossed clutch

TOBI Urban Expressions Emilia terracotta snake skin embossed clutch, $58 at TOBI

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Henri Bendel West 57th mini crossbody hobo with guitar strap

Henri Bendel West 57th mini crossbody hobo with guitar strap, $278 at Henri Bendel

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Rainbow Shops faux leather lip crossbody bag

Rainbow Shops faux leather lip crossbody bag, $13 at Rainbow Shops

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Henri Bendel influencer wallet on a string

Henri Bendel influencer wallet on a string, $198 at Henri Bendel

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Nasty Gal WANT big softie faux fur bag

Nasty Gal WANT big softie faux fur bag, $25 at Nasty Gal

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Lulus Flying Colors teal blue embroidered circle clutch

Lulus Flying Colors teal blue embroidered circle clutch, $59 at Lulus

Colorful crossbody bags
Photo: Getty
Colorful crossbody bags: Nasty Gal WANT Strange Magic faux fur bag

Nasty Gal WANT Strange Magic faux fur bag, $32 at Nasty Gal

