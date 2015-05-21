StyleCaster
23 Ways to Pull Off Rainbow Stripes Like a Street Style Star

23 Start slideshow

 

There’ll always be a place in our hearts (and wardrobes) for basic black-and-white or Breton stripes, but right now the mood’s shifting on the street towards a pattern that feels a whole lot bolder. We’re talking about the splashes of rainbow stripes being styled by fashion bloggers and street style stars across the globe.

From Valentino’s distinctive multicolored accessories, to quirky cover-ups and look-at-me skirts, this is how fashion’s finest are taking on the statement spring pattern. Watch, and learn!

1 of 23

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Wendy's Look Book

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Getty

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: The Street Muse

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Getty

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Getty

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Style Du Monde

