23 Ways to Pull Off Rainbow Stripes Like a Street Style Star

There’ll always be a place in our hearts (and wardrobes) for basic black-and-white or Breton stripes, but right now the mood’s shifting on the street towards a pattern that feels a whole lot bolder. We’re talking about the splashes of rainbow stripes being styled by fashion bloggers and street style stars across the globe.

From Valentino’s distinctive multicolored accessories, to quirky cover-ups and look-at-me skirts, this is how fashion’s finest are taking on the statement spring pattern. Watch, and learn!