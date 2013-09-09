Bold Colored Stripes at NYFW: Do You Prefer Cynthia Rowley’s or Tanya Taylor’s?

While we’re generally keeping an eye on larger trends sure to emerge from New York Fashion Week, we couldn’t help notice a few micro-trends thus far. One in particular that we’re loving: bold colored stripes.

Both Cynthia Rowley and Tanya Taylor showcased looks emblazoned with saturated horizontal lines, and we have a feeling there could be more to come. It’s a nice change from last spring’s all-pervading stripe trend, which was fashioned primarily in graphic black and white.

So, the question is: Which look do you prefer? Taylor’s sporadic use of the bold colored stripes, or Rowley’s all-in skirt-and-top combo? Let us know in the comments section below!