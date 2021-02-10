Every Cool Girl On Instagram Is Obsessed With Tinted Sunglasses

Scroll To See More Images

It feels like my entire Instagram feed is seeing 2021 through rose-colored glasses—or, should I say orange-colored glasses. Emma Chamberlain, Devon Lee Calrson and Kaia Gerber are just a few of my faves who have have been rocking the colored lens sunglasses trend recently, and I’m all about it. Honestly, my millennial ass will do just about anything to look like a true Gen Z kid, so consider me influenced.

I’m the kind of gal who prefers her shades to cover half her face, a la an early-aughts Olsen twin shielding herself from paparazzi. While dark sunglasses offer the perfect opportunity to people-watch in public without being detected, sheer tinted lenses in shades of orange, blue and pink are all the rage this year, so forget about giving those secret dirty looks. While the trend gained traction in late 2020, it has completely taken over in the last month or so, and will only gain speed for spring and summer 2021.

While Emma Chamberlain and Kaia Gerber have both been spotted in sunglasses by indie brand Lexxola, there are so many different options for you to choose from right now to shop this trend, whether you’re looking to invest or want some sunnies on a budget. My advice? Get a few affordable pairs and color-coordinate your accessories to your OOTDs all season long.

In addition to being available in pretty much every color under the sun, tinted lenses can come in just about any style of frame, too, from slim cat-eye styles to oversized Olsen faves. You can go full ’70s mode with orange-tinted lenses and an aviator shape, or pretend you’re an Instagram model with itty-bitty baby pink skinny shades. The possibilities are endless!

No, these tinted lenses may not offer much actual protection from the sun, but you can still look trendy AF while wearing them in your photos (Just remember to switch to UV-blocking shades for your next beach day!). Keep reading for a few of my favorite tinted sunnies to shop right now.

Retro 70s Sunglasses

The vintage vibes are strong in this pair. If you don’t want to splurge on Kaia Gerber’s sunnies but are after the same vibe, these frames by Freckels Mark are a great alternative. They’re priced at *just* under $15, so pick up a pair ASAP.

Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses

On the opposite side of the color spectrum are these bright pink frames from Azoxus. They retail for just over $10, so you won’t feel bad if you only wear them for a season or two. Even better? They’ll get to you in no time thanks to Amazon Prime shipping.

Mylo Sunglasses

These sunglasses are both retro-inspired and modern at the same time, so they’re already in my cart. I usually have a hard time finding a pair of aviators that don’t slip and slide off my face, but this pair stays put all day long, and I love the olive hue.

444 Sunglasses

Leave it to Bretman Rock to create the brightest pair of shades in existence. These sunny yellow lenses and vivid orange frames belong in a beach bag on a tropical island—so if anyone would like to buy me a ticket, please do so ASAP.

444 Sunglasses $30 buy it

Damien Sunglasses

Kayia Gerber was spotted in these exact frames not too long ago, so they’re officially supermodel-approved. The orangey-yellow tint is actually super versatile and will look amazing with your next all-brown outfit. So 2021.

Skinny Cat Eye Sunglasses I think I need these red cat eye sunnies because they’re everything I love rolled into one perfect pair. They have a fun color, a flattering shape and they’re priced at under $10. My bank account is thanking me right now. Skinny Cat Eye Sunglasses $6.99 buy it

Merrick Sunglasses I have a few pairs of regular glasses from Warby Parker, so I’m excited to try out a pair of their sunglasses to make the most of this trend. The deep cobalt shade will look nearly black in some lights, so it’s a good way to ease into the colored look if you aren’y 100% on board just yet. Merrick Sunglasses $145 buy it

Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses