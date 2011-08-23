StyleCaster
Colorblocking 101: 5 New Color Combos To Try For Fall

I used to be an all black everything kind of girl when it came to my wardrobe, but then, this summer happened, and I could no longer avoid the influx of vivid hues appearing everywhere from runways, celebs and retailer’s shelves. Suddenly, my ensembles succumbed to a rainbow palette of blues, pinks, yellows, oranges – you name it, I had crossed over to the bright side.

Being the recent color-wearing convert that I am, I questioned my ability to carry my newfound mixing and matching skills into the fall season. To my pleasant surprise, however, I discovered a whole new slew of cold-weather colors just waiting to be paired together. Think jades and burnt oranges, berries and mustards – the possibilities for standout outfits are endless.

Click through for the five color combos that I can’t wait to try for fall. Which palette is your favorite?

1 of 5

Sweater, Marc by Marc Jacobs at Net-a-Porter, $200
Pants, Elie Tahari at Shopbop, $248 

Top, ASOS, $54.89
Pants, Zara, $79.90 

Sweater, Madewell, $68
Skirt, Preen Line at Net-a-Porter, $440 

Blouse, Zara, $49.90
Jacket, ASOS, $73.18

Skirt, ASOS, $54.89
Jacket, Rag & Bone at Shopbop, $595

